NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
WREG

Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn says 'guarding the basketball' was key to win over Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets had a tough night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In their 108-102 win over the Pelicans, the Nets had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to win a game in which superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to go 16-of-48 (33%) from the field which includes Irving shooting 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Donte DiVincenzo operating in second unit role for Golden State on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Andrew Wiggins was named Saturday's starter. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.8 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Kings

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be active for the second half of their back-to-back despite recent left foot soreness. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Westbrook to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's Saturday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dario Saric coming off the bench for Suns on Friday

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Saric will move to the bench on Friday with Torrey Craig back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Saric to play 12.2 minutes against the Heat. Saric's Friday projection includes 5.1...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Wojnarowski: Kevin Durant (knee) out around 1 month for Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Nets announced Monday that Durant was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant, who suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat, also missed six weeks with a left MCL sprain beginning in January last season. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Knicks guarantee Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk deals

The New York Knicks will guarantee the deals of end-of-the-bench players Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk for the remainder of this season. Steve Popper of Newsday was the first to report the news. The 28-year-old Arcidiacono has been with the Knicks since last season after a pair of 10-day contracts....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Detroit's Saddiq Bey starting for injured Jalen Duren (ankle) Sunday

The Detroit Pistons listed Saddiq Bey as a starter for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bey will start against Philadelphia today while rookie Jalen Duren recovers from an ankle injury. Bey has a $5,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 28.4 fantasy points against the 76ers, with...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

