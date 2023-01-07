Read full article on original website
WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost
MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
WVU Medicine holds ribbon cutting for $1.5 million Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting for a $1.5 million expansion to its Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday morning, with additions to the building allowing for broader services to be provided. The clinic originally opened in 2017, and since 2020 has seen a 45%...
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
Homicide suspect arrested driving through Morgantown (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and four other North Central West Virginia police agencies arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound outside of Morgantown.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider GSA and ARPA payments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a more than $570,000 payment for general services annex construction and payout of an additional $367,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They will also consider organizational matters for 2023, including electing a president, making appointments...
James “Jim” Edwin Lockard
JANE LEW — James “Jim” Edwin Lockard, 71, of Weston, passed away on January 6, 2023, while under the compassionate care of West Virginia Caring Hospice in Arthurdale and Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins. Jim was born in Buckhannon on December 6, 1951, a son for...
Liberty's Destiny Coble joins Salem softball program
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Destiny Coble didn’t have to look far to find a home to continue her softball career. The Liberty senior inked with Salem University on Monday morning.
West Virginia Wesleyan will honor life, work of Martin Luther King Jr. with 3 events on Buckhannon campus
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Office of Religious and Spiritual Life are hosting three events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK Worship Service will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in Wesley Chapel. Dr. Dedriell...
John Wilson Sr.
AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
Rev. Jonathan Acord
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
Donna Harvey
KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
Ann Marie Mascak Davis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
Varsity Sports Reports: WVU women earn 1st Big 12 win, wrestling pins No. 21 Pitt
Plenty of scoring (and balance) propelled the West Virginia women's basketball team to its first Big 12 victory of the Dawn Plitzuweit era on Saturday. J.J. Quinerly scored 22 points, and Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten were close behind with 20 each as WVU defeated Kansas State away, 77-70.
Shinnston, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to first-degree murder & robbery in Barbour homicide
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — A 20-year-old Shinnston man could be looking at life in prison without parole when he's sentenced at a later date for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Stoane Mason Binegar pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Shawn D. Nines to the two felonies, according to Barbour...
Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
William Nedrow
FRIENDSVILLE — William Ernest Nedrow, 49, of Friendsville, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his residence. Born June 11, 1973, in Baltimore, he was the son of Julia Ann (Feazelle) Nedrow, Friendsville and the late William Clayton Nedrow.
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 9, 2010 — In the annual “Bathtub” Brawl at the Natatorium, Vic Riggs’ swim teams, both men and women, defeated the Pitt Panthers. The men prevailed 154.5-145.5, and the women dominated their opponents 165-133. It was an especially noteworthy victory for the WVU senior ladies, as it was their first-ever win over Pitt.
Huggins has to make moves
Maybe WVU head coach Bob Huggins shouldn't say anything. On one front, what he has said, he's said repeatedly this year -- and in some cases that streak reaches back to last year. That doesn't what he's saying inaccurate, but it just adds to the frustration that many feel in watching his team make some of the same mistakes repeatedly.
