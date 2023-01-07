Read full article on original website
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
cardinalnews.org
The Launch Place in Danville is one of the top angel investors in the Southeast U.S.
The Launch Place has invested in over 20 tech startups in the Dan River Region since it formed in 2005. The evolution of the Danville-based organization has taken it from a small business consulting service to a leading angel investor in this part of the country. Under its initial name,...
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WSLS
Pulaski County Administrator chats about future for area
PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet spoke about the previous year and what next for the county. The goals for the county are to provide suitable and affordable housing; as well as bring more jobs to the area. Sweet reflected upon the audit that many people believed...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.
WSLS
Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”. Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state. They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
Equipment failure causes 60-barrel diesel fuel spill from Colonial Pipeline in Virginia
It is estimated Tuesday's equipment failure caused 60 barrels of fuel to spill, the equivalent of around 2,520 gallons.
