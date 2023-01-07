ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County Administrator chats about future for area

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet spoke about the previous year and what next for the county. The goals for the county are to provide suitable and affordable housing; as well as bring more jobs to the area. Sweet reflected upon the audit that many people believed...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared

All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA

