ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

'Anxious Nation' puts children at forefront of explaining mental health struggles

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOa0P_0k6JN0Ll00

About four years ago, author Laura Morton was sitting at her desk feeling "incredibly defeated."

Her daughter, Sevey, has struggled with anxiety her entire life, and even though she had a therapist, Morton still felt like she was letting her daughter down by not knowing exactly how to help her. So she turned to Facebook and posted a simple, but powerful, question: “Kids and Anxiety, who is dealing with it?”

"I was shocked by the response that I got. I certainly got a lot of people saying, 'We are,' 'I am,' 'My daughter is,' 'My son is, 'My nieces,' 'My grandson,'" the author told The Desert Sun. "But it was the private messages that came in that really startled me because they came from people that I'm really friends with. I know their kids and I had no idea what had been going on in their homes because we didn't talk abut it. There was so much shame and stigma attached to the notion that we're not living up to the perfect parents and perfect family."

The post let Morton know that she wasn't the only person struggling to help her child, but it also showed her there was a much deeper issue that needed to be looked at. That eventually led to the documentary "Anxious Nation," which will play at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 7, 8 and 13.

Morton teamed up with Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Vanessa Roth for the project, although it took some time for the director to come on board. Similar to Morton, Roth also had children who were dealing with anxiety, depression and stress at school and felt like the topic was "too much for me," she said. Once the pandemic hit and she saw how friends and family members were struggling, not being a part of the film was no longer an option.

"It became this feeling of, if I have a chance to put in any of myself into this, this is the film to put something into," Roth said. The filmmaker also has a background in social work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvE4q_0k6JN0Ll00

The documentary focuses on putting young people at the forefront of their stories, so it features Morton's daughter as well as a number of other teens and young adults from all over the United States who have struggled with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. For many, going to school causes them anxiety, along with challenges at home, social media's impacts on everyday life and global crises.

Cooper, one of the young people interviewed in the documentary, described her anxiety as something that can "come in big and can last" and makes her think about all the bad outcomes of a situation. To help herself feel at ease, she has a bedtime routine that includes making sure her sheets are tucked properly and organizing items on her nightstand and bed.

An analysis of the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health data showed that as many as one in six U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 17 has a treatable mental health disorder, such as depression, anxiety problems or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Among children ages 3 to 17 in 2016, about three in four children with depression also had anxiety (73.8%) and almost one in two had behavior problems (47.2%), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Because it's so often difficult to talk about mental health issues or express how one feels, the documentary also features drawings created by children that depict their struggles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uC6w_0k6JN0Ll00

The young adults' parents also share their struggles when it comes to trying to help their children, and the documentary even shows the mistakes they make along the way. On average, depending on the diagnosis, parents wait anywhere from two to eight years from the onset of symptoms until they seek a mental health professional for their children, one expert said in the film.

At the time of filming in 2019, there were three questions Morton set out to answer with the film: 1. Are we more anxious or just more aware of it? 2. Why? 3. What can I do about it? A number of mental health experts are featured throughout the film to better help explain nature versus nurture impacts and also give people vocabulary to use when discussing mental health issues. For example, psychotherapist Lynn Lyons explained "doing the disorder" or "listening to the cult leader," meaning people do certain actions to get through the day and not cause chaos. But the more they follow those behaviors, the stronger the disorders get.

"(That has) become vernacular in our home, so now my daughter actually will call me out if I'm doing something that's 'doing the disorder,'" Morton said. "It gives a language in our home that we both understand."

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, those questions felt moot to Morton. She said that while there was already anxiety before the pandemic, COVID-19 "poured gasoline over an already burning inferno." The documentary pivoted to having children film themselves at home and share how lockdown affected them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Il7Qa_0k6JN0Ll00

In a 2020 Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago survey of 1,000 parents around the country, 71% of parents said the pandemic had taken a toll on their child’s mental health, and 69% said the pandemic was the worst thing to happen to their child, according to the American Psychological Association . A national survey of 3,300 high schoolers in spring 2020 found close to a third of students felt unhappy and depressed much more than usual.

The documentary also dives into social media and the impacts it may have on young people. When they see perfectly curated feeds or people seemingly living their best lives, it may take them down a rabbit hole of self-doubt, considering their shortfalls or feeling like they're missing out on what others are doing.

"I don't have any social media because if kids don't know how to cope, I don't understand how kids, adults, anybody can handle that barrage of noise and images and whatever left out feeling, less than feeling," Roth admitted. "I think it's a self protection. I don't think it'd be healthy for me."

Morton added that because social media will not be going away, more pressure has to be put on companies "to do better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cInwR_0k6JN0Ll00

As the two women have held screenings of their film around the country, they have both enjoyed seeing how audiences have reacted to it, especially elderly people trying to better understand the struggles their children and grandchildren are facing. Morton's fifth grade teacher, who she became very close to after her mother died, attended a screening and spoke with her grandson the next day. The teacher later called Morton and said "it was by far the best visit we have ever had with him because we were able to have a conversation and dialogue that was so open and authentic because we had the words and understanding to connect with him on every level," the author recalled. Others could also better understand their loved ones' behaviors, including a woman who realized after a screening that her son, who tragically died, had been self-medicating with drugs.

Roth also hopes the documentary "reminds us of all the things that are coming at kids and teens, and it maybe makes us a little more empathetic, a little kinder, in how we deal with each other."

How to watch

What: 'Anxious Nation'

When and where: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at Mary Pickford is D'Place in Cathedral City

Cost: $13 for general seating

More info: psfilmfest.org

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 'Anxious Nation' puts children at forefront of explaining mental health struggles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
verywellmind.com

What Is Masking in Mental Health?

“Masking” refers to when an individual hides or suppresses symptoms, behaviors, or difficulties they are experiencing. While it can happen intentionally, it often occurs unconsciously over time as an individual receives negative feedback for their authentic presentation. While many think of masking as a neurodivergent behavior, particularly for autistic...
KSAT 12

Mental health, wellness resources - Living Out Loud

CHCS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-316-9241. NATL. SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE - 1-800-273-8255. VETERANS CRISIS LINE - 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) INTEGRAL CARE - MOBILE CRISIS OUTREACH TEAM (MCOT) - 210-223-7233. Tools. Books. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk, 2014.
Psychiatric Times

Modernizing the Mental Health Journey

How can we harness the technologies of today—and tomorrow—to expand access to mental health services?. In my 3-plus decades-long career, working to support and find innovative ways to improve the mental health of patients has always been my north star. During my journey, we have witnessed significant changes in how mental illnesses are perceived—a long-overdue and positive evolution that has been accelerating in recent years.
ARKANSAS STATE
Vice

How to Support a Loved One Going Through Depression

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. You won’t get a notification when someone you love has entered an abyss of emptiness. There are no alerts for depression. And no matter how hard you try, sheer willpower will not be enough to get them through it. There'll be times, especially in the early stages, when you’ll feel helpless and wonder: “What should I do now?”, “Can I be useful?” or “What if I get sucked in, too?”
psychologytoday.com

The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships

Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
ARIZONA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Hope for Couples Coping with Shared Childhood Trauma

Trauma is more common than we'd want to believe1, affecting 50 to 60 percent of individuals over the course of a lifetime, according to the National Center for PTSD. Not everyone with trauma develops symptoms sufficient to meet diagnostic criteria for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). The lifetime rate of PTSD in the U.S. population averages 8 percent for women and 4 percent of men, which means that as the population grows, the total number of people in the US with PTSD is growing, from estimates of 12 million people a few years ago to nearly 20 million.
seventeen.com

What Does Anxiety Feel Like?

Coping with anxiety is different for everyone. There is not a one-size-fits-all description of what it looks like, feels like, or how to treat it. About 9.4 percent of young people aged 3 to 17 years, which is approximately 5.8 million people in the United States, were diagnosed with anxiety disorders between 2016 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. That number is on the rise, according to reports from JAMA Pediatrics, and between friends, family, and content on social media, there is a lot of information out there about anxiety and other mental health conditions. It can be overwhelming to decipher and understand what anxiety and its symptoms are, but there are some common signs to look out for.
Healthline

What to Know About Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs)

Most people engage in body-focused repetitive behaviors, but if these habits begin affecting your everyday life, you may want to get treatment. Most likely, you or someone you know bites their nails or cracks their knuckles from time to time. Although these are common, everyday habits, they fall under a cluster of clinically defined behaviors called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs).
sippycupmom.com

9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce

Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

More school counselors could turn the tide on the youth mental health crisis

Last fall, more than 130 children's organizations called on President Biden to declare a national emergency in response to America's youth mental health crisis. That news came just days after an expert panel recommended that all children ages eight to 18 receive routine screenings for anxiety. These developments drew new...
queencreeksuntimes.com

Being outside is good for your mental health

Arizona is beautiful. Endless trails and amazing views make it an ideal place to get outside and explore. And the good news is that spending time in nature can also improve your mental health and wellbeing, especially when combined with exercise. Here are a few facts:. Studies have shown that...
ARIZONA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples

Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
TheConversationAU

Secrecy, psychosis and difficult change: these lived experiences of mental illness will inspire a kaleidoscope of emotions

The introduction to Admissions states: There is no way to neatly summarise what Admissions is or what it contains. If we were to write shorthand case notes to hand it over to you as a reader, they would say… This is followed by a large paragraph of disjointed words, beginning with “Dolphins” and ending with “So many flipped moons”. Review: Admissions, edited by David Stavanger, Radhiah Chowdhury and Mohammad Awad (Upswell Press) Admissions is not an organised collection of stories, nor a thematic discourse or commentary on mental health. It is difficult to read if you are expecting a linear progression of...
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Self-Sabotage - The Self Plotting Against The Self

Self-doubt does more to sabotage individual potential than all external limitations put together.  — Brian Tracy. Self-sabotage refers to the behaviors or thoughts that prevent individuals from reaching their goals or achieving success. It is a common psychological phenomenon that can have significant negative impact on an individual’s mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. Self-sabotage can take many forms, including procrastination, setting unrealistic goals, engaging in negative self-talk, and avoiding risks or new opportunities. It is often driven by a combination of internal and external factors, such as low self-esteem, fear of failure or success, and a lack of self-awareness (Blascovich & Tomaka, 1991; Cox, 1991; Dweck, 2006).
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy