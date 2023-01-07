'Anxious Nation' puts children at forefront of explaining mental health struggles

About four years ago, author Laura Morton was sitting at her desk feeling "incredibly defeated."

Her daughter, Sevey, has struggled with anxiety her entire life, and even though she had a therapist, Morton still felt like she was letting her daughter down by not knowing exactly how to help her. So she turned to Facebook and posted a simple, but powerful, question: “Kids and Anxiety, who is dealing with it?”

"I was shocked by the response that I got. I certainly got a lot of people saying, 'We are,' 'I am,' 'My daughter is,' 'My son is, 'My nieces,' 'My grandson,'" the author told The Desert Sun. "But it was the private messages that came in that really startled me because they came from people that I'm really friends with. I know their kids and I had no idea what had been going on in their homes because we didn't talk abut it. There was so much shame and stigma attached to the notion that we're not living up to the perfect parents and perfect family."

The post let Morton know that she wasn't the only person struggling to help her child, but it also showed her there was a much deeper issue that needed to be looked at. That eventually led to the documentary "Anxious Nation," which will play at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 7, 8 and 13.

Morton teamed up with Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Vanessa Roth for the project, although it took some time for the director to come on board. Similar to Morton, Roth also had children who were dealing with anxiety, depression and stress at school and felt like the topic was "too much for me," she said. Once the pandemic hit and she saw how friends and family members were struggling, not being a part of the film was no longer an option.

"It became this feeling of, if I have a chance to put in any of myself into this, this is the film to put something into," Roth said. The filmmaker also has a background in social work.

The documentary focuses on putting young people at the forefront of their stories, so it features Morton's daughter as well as a number of other teens and young adults from all over the United States who have struggled with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. For many, going to school causes them anxiety, along with challenges at home, social media's impacts on everyday life and global crises.

Cooper, one of the young people interviewed in the documentary, described her anxiety as something that can "come in big and can last" and makes her think about all the bad outcomes of a situation. To help herself feel at ease, she has a bedtime routine that includes making sure her sheets are tucked properly and organizing items on her nightstand and bed.

An analysis of the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health data showed that as many as one in six U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 17 has a treatable mental health disorder, such as depression, anxiety problems or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Among children ages 3 to 17 in 2016, about three in four children with depression also had anxiety (73.8%) and almost one in two had behavior problems (47.2%), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Because it's so often difficult to talk about mental health issues or express how one feels, the documentary also features drawings created by children that depict their struggles.

The young adults' parents also share their struggles when it comes to trying to help their children, and the documentary even shows the mistakes they make along the way. On average, depending on the diagnosis, parents wait anywhere from two to eight years from the onset of symptoms until they seek a mental health professional for their children, one expert said in the film.

At the time of filming in 2019, there were three questions Morton set out to answer with the film: 1. Are we more anxious or just more aware of it? 2. Why? 3. What can I do about it? A number of mental health experts are featured throughout the film to better help explain nature versus nurture impacts and also give people vocabulary to use when discussing mental health issues. For example, psychotherapist Lynn Lyons explained "doing the disorder" or "listening to the cult leader," meaning people do certain actions to get through the day and not cause chaos. But the more they follow those behaviors, the stronger the disorders get.

"(That has) become vernacular in our home, so now my daughter actually will call me out if I'm doing something that's 'doing the disorder,'" Morton said. "It gives a language in our home that we both understand."

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, those questions felt moot to Morton. She said that while there was already anxiety before the pandemic, COVID-19 "poured gasoline over an already burning inferno." The documentary pivoted to having children film themselves at home and share how lockdown affected them.

In a 2020 Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago survey of 1,000 parents around the country, 71% of parents said the pandemic had taken a toll on their child’s mental health, and 69% said the pandemic was the worst thing to happen to their child, according to the American Psychological Association . A national survey of 3,300 high schoolers in spring 2020 found close to a third of students felt unhappy and depressed much more than usual.

The documentary also dives into social media and the impacts it may have on young people. When they see perfectly curated feeds or people seemingly living their best lives, it may take them down a rabbit hole of self-doubt, considering their shortfalls or feeling like they're missing out on what others are doing.

"I don't have any social media because if kids don't know how to cope, I don't understand how kids, adults, anybody can handle that barrage of noise and images and whatever left out feeling, less than feeling," Roth admitted. "I think it's a self protection. I don't think it'd be healthy for me."

Morton added that because social media will not be going away, more pressure has to be put on companies "to do better."

As the two women have held screenings of their film around the country, they have both enjoyed seeing how audiences have reacted to it, especially elderly people trying to better understand the struggles their children and grandchildren are facing. Morton's fifth grade teacher, who she became very close to after her mother died, attended a screening and spoke with her grandson the next day. The teacher later called Morton and said "it was by far the best visit we have ever had with him because we were able to have a conversation and dialogue that was so open and authentic because we had the words and understanding to connect with him on every level," the author recalled. Others could also better understand their loved ones' behaviors, including a woman who realized after a screening that her son, who tragically died, had been self-medicating with drugs.

Roth also hopes the documentary "reminds us of all the things that are coming at kids and teens, and it maybe makes us a little more empathetic, a little kinder, in how we deal with each other."

How to watch

What: 'Anxious Nation'

When and where: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at Mary Pickford is D'Place in Cathedral City

Cost: $13 for general seating

More info: psfilmfest.org

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 'Anxious Nation' puts children at forefront of explaining mental health struggles