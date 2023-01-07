Top QB to transfer from Allen (Texas) after home vandalized with racist message

Mike Hawkins Jr. — a four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 QB prospect in Texas high school football — and Maliek Hawkins, a sophomore DB, have unenrolled and are transferring from Allen High School after a racial epithet was spray painted on their family home

Mike and Maliek Hawkins have both unenrolled from Allen High School as of Thursday with plans to transfer away from the state's largest high school after their family home was recently vandalized with a racial epithet.

Maliek Hawkins, a sophomore defensive back, and Mike Hawkins Jr. — a four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 QB in Texas high school football — each started for the Allen Eagles last season and were both confirmed by to have unenrolled from the school on Thursday, according to the Dallas Morning News .

Mike Hawkins Sr. — their father and a former NFL player and Oklahoma Sooners standout — has lived in Allen since 2011, but told the DMN that he discovered the racist vandalism in the middle of the night on the house's garage door in late December.

According to the Allen Police Department's incident report, the words — "WE DON'T NEED YOU HERE IN ALLEN (N-word)" — were spray painted in black letters nearly a foot tall across one side of the house's garage door.

“I could have been harmed,” Hawkins Sr. told the Dallas Morning News. “What if that person that wrote that was still there?”

Allen athletic director and head football coach Lee Wiginton, who took over for former Eagles football coach Chad Morris in May 2021, confirmed in a statement to the DMN that the Hawkins brothers had unenrolled from Allen High School and planned to transfer elsewhere.

“I know that I can’t control the evil in this world,” Wiginton told the Dallas Morning News. “My message, which is the message at all times, is come and be a fan. Come and understand that you’re going to be upset when the games don’t go your way, but understand these are kids. These are kids that give so much of their lives to represent this community.”

Hawkins Jr. is one of three four-star caliber Class of 2024 quarterbacks throughout Texas high school football, alongside The Woodlands junior QB Mabrey Mettauer — a Wisconsin Badgers commit — and Willis junior QB Derek Lagway Jr., a dual-sport Florida Gators commit in football and baseball.

Hawkins Jr. started 25 games at quarterback for Allen over the past two seasons, leading the Eagles to the Region I-6A DI championship game as a sophomore in 2021 and to the bi-district round of the 6A DI playoffs as a junior last season.

In 11 games during the 2022 campaign, he threw for 2,024 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions on 147-of-263 passing and also ran for 409 yards and three rushing TDs.

He leaves Allen and heads into his senior season with 4,840 yards, 41 TDs, and 10 INTs on 309-of-513 passing throughout his high school career with 1,094 yards and 11 rushing TDs as well.

Hawkins Jr. holds offers from nine FBS programs and is set to announce his verbal commitment on Jan. 31. He currently holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, NC State and Oklahoma among others.