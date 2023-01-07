Read full article on original website
Trans woman dead in Northeast DC stabbing, police say
WASHINGTON — A transgender woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Saturday. Police in D.C. have launched a homicide investigation to find who is responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by neighbors in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street Northeast near the intersection of Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. The Fifth District officers conducted a welfare check, and found the victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack, suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
WJLA
Suspect arrested following barricade near DC middle school, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested near a D.C. middle school on Monday after a barricade situation, according to authorities. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at 17th Place and Q Street Southeast. The area is in the vicinity of Kramer Middle School. The...
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station
A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
Centre Daily
18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say
A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said. The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.
Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Detectives with the Greenbelt City Police Department are investigating the broad daylight assault and robbery of a 37-year-old woman. On Saturday, at around 9:08 am, Greenbelt City police officers were alerted to a robbery that took place at a bus stop in the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road. Police identified a 37-year-old woman who had been robbed as she was walking home from the bus stop. According to police, someone grabbed her purse from behind her and pushed her to the ground. “She described the suspect as a black male wearing a black jacket and a The post Greenbelt City woman assaulted, robbed in broad daylight at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new juvenile law bars police from charging gun-offenders 12-year-old and under
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade, officers found a 12-year old packing a bag containing a handgun, a loaded magazine and loose ammunition. Because the suspect is 12, he will not be criminally charged. Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law now bars police from charging...
fox5dc.com
'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history
A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
Ex-Lorton inmate turned community leader hosts screening of documentary on infamous prison system
LORTON, Va. — A screening of the documentary "Lorton: Prison of Terror" will be held at Prince George's Community College Saturday evening. Former inmate and At-Large Council Member for Prince George's County Calvin S. Hawkins, II is hosting the screening of the film that reveals what he calls the tortured history of the Lorton prison system.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
NBC Washington
Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital
The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
