CBF’s 2022 State of the Bay Score Unchanged, States Must Focus on Agriculture and Stormwater Pollution

DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Newsom lays out spending cuts as California budget swings from surplus to deficit
California faces belt-tightening, particularly in climate spending, amid a projected $22.5B deficit.
