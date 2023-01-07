ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
Woman found dead in car in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
