KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response
AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in. He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
fox7austin.com
Woman found dead in car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
APD: Woman facing assault charge after hitting car with toddler inside
A woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident earlier this week, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest.
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
