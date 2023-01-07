ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft

• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
CENTRALIA, WA
The Suburban Times

K9 and WSP Aviation Capture

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, January 5, 2023

On 01/05/23 at 11:24 a.m. on 2nd Ave and Overhuls, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mitchell James Borden, 34, on suspicion of 1) driving under the influence, 2) resisting arrest, 3) hit and run unattended, 4) possession of stolen vehicle and 5) eluding a police vehicle. On 01/05/23 at 2:39 p.m. in...
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust

Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
ALGONA, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police investigating fatal car vs pedestrian collision Sunday morning

Kent Police are reporting that on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. 2023 at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near the 23300 block of 132nd Ave SE on Kent’s East Hill (map below), where a woman was found unresponsive in the roadway. Police say that...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County

An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chronicle

Bail Set at $1M for Evicted Man Who Allegedly Shot at Deputies in Thurston County; Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A 50-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies who were trying to evict him from a home near Munn Lake is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Deputies arrested Wen Yu on Dec. 29 after their attempt to evict him from a home near Tumwater escalated into a 12-hour standoff with the county’s SWAT Team.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man 'ran over,' killed by 2 cars in Aberdeen hit-and-run

ABERDEEN, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run involving two different cars in Aberdeen on Wednesday. Aberdeen Police say they were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Simpson Ave and N Scammell St at 5:13 p.m. Callers told 911 the victim, a 31-year-old man, had been "completely ran over." Police and fire medics arrived and treated the man, then took him to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he later died.
ABERDEEN, WA

