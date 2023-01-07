ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-3-6-4, Wild: 2

(nine, three, six, four; Wild: two)

