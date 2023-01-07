ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

Detached garage fire blazes home in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS are investigating following a structure fire that occurred the evening of Friday, Jan. 6. Hanover Fire Dept. responded to a residence on Cobbs Farm Road due to reports of a fire in a detached garage that spread to a single-family home and brush nearby.
HANOVER, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond clears up leaf collection confusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Richmond, some neighbors are confused about leaf collection. Complaints are coming in about people raking their leaves to the curb, believing that the city will vacuum them up. That is not necessarily the case. When it comes to leaf collection, city residents have four options. No...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dies at the scene of fatal crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer. The Henrico Police and Fire Dept. were called to the 7400 block of Ranco Road On Saturday, Jan. 7, just before 8 p.m., where they found an accident involving a pickup truck and a parked semi-trailer.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Water Rescue Team breaks down responding to cold water calls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though they see a significant drop in water rescue calls over the winter months, the Richmond Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team says they’re still responding to calls about two to three times a week. Everything from what they wear to how they train...
RICHMOND, VA
PLANetizen

How High Costs Derailed Richmond’s Speed Limit Change

When the Richmond, Virginia city council voted to lower its default speed limit to 20 miles per hour in an effort to reduce the risk of death or severe injury in crashes involving pedestrians, they were told that the change would cost $5.2 million. As Wyatt Gordon explains in Greater...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy