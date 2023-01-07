ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release

The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Trevor Bauer: The worst contract in Los Angeles Dodgers history

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped they had the missing piece to their rotation in Trevor Bauer. Instead, he turned out to be an expensive mistake. Due to his 194 game suspension and being designated for assignment now that he has been reinstated, the Dodgers will have received a grand total of 17 appearances over the three year, $102 million contract he had signed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

A look at the Dodgers payroll now that Trevor Bauer is gone

The Dodgers’ single biggest question of the offseason is essentially over, now that Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment on Friday. Now we have a clearer picture of where their payroll stands in relation to the competitive balance tax. Bauer’s original three-year, $102-million contract made him the largest single...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
LOS ANGELES, CA

