Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar-Winning Film Editor, Mike Hill, Dies at 73Richard SchertzerOmaha, NE
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
National Blood Donor Month thanks donors, raises awareness of the constant need
OMAHA, Neb. — With just one bag of blood, it can go on to help at least one person, but the Red Cross said only about 3% of people donate. "Whether we have a good week of collection this week doesn't mean we're going to be good for a long time," said Red Cross regional communications director Josh Murray.
WOWT
Open Door Mission celebrates newest graduates of recovery program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a proud day for many people at Open Door Mission. Four men proudly walked the stage in their caps and gowns as brand-new graduates of the New Life Recovery Program. “We’re working to help them be connected and be a positive contributing member of...
New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
KETV.com
'Makes me take it serious': Driving school educates high school students on roadway risks
OMAHA, Neb. — 2022 was a deadly year on Nebraska roads with traffic fatalities hitting a 15-year high. And driving instructors want to make sure your teenagers know the risks when getting behind the wheel. The owner of the Cornhusker Driving School says throughout the years, he's noticed that...
KETV.com
Friends, family gather to watch Omaha man's 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday night in Omaha, friends and family gathered to watch Rob Daniel try his hand at "America's game." Daniel appeared on Friday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." The custom woodworker and his family took in the big night at Pulled BBQ in the metro. Daniel...
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
KETV.com
What happens when...recovering from a house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — On average, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster nationally every eight minutes. Most of those are house fires. "We tell people to leave immediately because you typically only have two minutes to get out of the house during a home fire," Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Weysan Dun said.
actionnews5.com
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time. On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff. WOWT reports the cheetah cubs...
1011now.com
Board game café celebrates one year anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit that 'struggles' to raise money, part of federal probe
The fall-out from a federal investigation finds an inner-city program designed to help kids, going into the new year with a huge dent to its bottom line. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office telling NCN, the city has suspended $341,500 from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, commonly known as PACE.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Burglar used slab of concrete to break into Lincoln laundromat, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A burglar broke into a Lincoln laundromat Sunday by smashing a bathroom window, police say. Around 7 a.m., officers were sent to Laundry Land near 48th Street and Normal Boulevard after an employee reported a burglary. The employee told police that they found the back...
Comments / 0