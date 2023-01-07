ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment

Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
PARMA, OH
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

37-year-old Ohio prison inmate convicted in mistaken identity murder dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Ohio inmate serving time for the 2010 mistaken identity murder of an elderly man in Youngstown has died. Kevin Agee, an inmate at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Jan. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

13-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old Cory Wilburn. Wilburn was last seen at his home on the 1100 block of East 72nd Street, police say. He was reported missing on Jan. 7. If you see Wilburn or know where he may be,...
CLEVELAND, OH

