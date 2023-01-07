Read full article on original website
Streetsboro firefighter in intensive care after collapsing during training
STREETSBORO, Ohio — A member of the Streetsboro Fire Department is in intensive care at a Portage County hospital after collapsing during a training session and being given cardiac life support. According to a Facebook post from the Streetsboro Fire Department, the incident happened at approximately 11:50 a.m. on...
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. Lyndhurst police said Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23,...
New pet boutique is paw-sitively fur-bulous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The owners of Le Gray Haus, the new pet shop in town, are definitely paw-ssionate about bringing healthy food to your dog or cat. They also offer pup-ular accessories that any pet owner would appreciate. Eden LeGrand and Keith Gray opened their Columbia Road pet store...
Cleveland Police officer back on patrol after battling ovarian cancer
A Cleveland Police officer who was born and raised in Northeast Ohio kept the streets safe for 16 years prior to her cancer diagnosis. Today, she returned to the beat after beating ovarian cancer.
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside.
A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
Virus: New Variant Taking Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
37-year-old Ohio prison inmate convicted in mistaken identity murder dies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Ohio inmate serving time for the 2010 mistaken identity murder of an elderly man in Youngstown has died. Kevin Agee, an inmate at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Jan. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.
Charges filed after dogs found abandoned in Warren
Police were dispatched Sunday for two dogs left in an abandoned house.
13-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing and endangered
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old Cory Wilburn. Wilburn was last seen at his home on the 1100 block of East 72nd Street, police say. He was reported missing on Jan. 7. If you see Wilburn or know where he may be,...
