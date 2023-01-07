Read full article on original website
⛳Win free tickets to LPGA Tournament of Champions, concerts
ORLANDO, Fla. – As one of the LPGA season’s most-watched events, the Tournament of Champions is a world-class golf tournament with LPGA Tour winners playing alongside the biggest stars in sports and entertainment. Some of this year’s celebrity attendees will include Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, NBA All-Star Vince Carter, “Ant-Man”'s Michael Peña and more.
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
🤣Win An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy
Here’s your chance to spend an evening with Larry the Cable Guy. News 6 is giving away four tickets to An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hard Rock Live Orlando. Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard...
Less ‘buzz’ in Florida after beehives wiped out by hurricanes
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Hurricanes Ian and Nicole didn’t just destroy homes and businesses — a local beekeeper also says Florida’s bee population took a hard hit. Oxx Simeina runs Oxx Beekeeping in Kissimmee. He said he keeps bees on multiple properties across North and Central Florida.
Turning warmer in Central Florida after cool start
ORLANDO, Fla. – After another cool start, temperatures will again be on the rebound. In addition to mostly sunny skies Sunday, a wind shift out of the southeast will help to pump in additional warm air. That combination will help push temperatures back to the upper 70s. [TRENDING: SpaceX...
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
Kissimmee man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday after he was thrown from a motorcycle in a rear-end crash near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. on South Orange Avenue, north of Wetherbee Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: SpaceX...
Heart screening event held in Merritt Island as Hamlin’s collapse resonates with parents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A local organization aimed at raising awareness of sudden cardiac deaths held an already-planned heart screening event Saturday in Merritt Island, stressing the importance of EKG tests. This comes in light of 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Monday. Doctors said it’s too...
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Volusia County following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Volusia County to help residents and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. It will be located at The Center at Deltona arts venue, located at 1640 Martin Luther King Jr....
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
Wrong-way detection system up and running on Florida I-4 Express Lane ramps
News 6 has been reporting on the lack of a Wrong-Way Vehicle Detection System (WWVDS) even before the first Express Lane head-on wreck last year, and now the system is finally in place at some I-4 Express Lane direct-connect ramps. The Florida Department of Transportation had posted patrol cars at...
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
Credit issues after Christmas and New Year’s? Fix it with Wealth Adviser Reggie Tolbert
ORLANDO, Fla. – It happens. Without proper planning, year-end holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s can sneak up on you and leave a dent in your credit score that can take months just to buff out and even longer to shine. This week on “Black Men Sundays,”...
Teen hospitalized in shooting outside Wekiva High School gym after basketball game
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Wekiva High School on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies responded to the school for the shooting at 9:08 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘There was no...
Former Osceola County sheriff Gibson announces reelection campaign, riles Lopez
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Russ Gibson, former sheriff of Osceola County, announced Thursday he had filed to run for reelection in the county’s 2024 race for the same role. Gibson was elected to the post in 2016 and ousted in 2020 upon losing his primary to Marcos Lopez.
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
Can your employer track you? Lake County man fired after company’s app detected him at competitor
LEESBURG, Fla. – The day before Thanksgiving, tow truck driver Gary Leady sent a text message to his employer claiming he needed to stay home to care for his kids because his wife was sick. But Leady admits he had an ulterior motive for skipping work that day. “I...
2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
