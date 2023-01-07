Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
Riders evacuated from stuck roller coaster at Sesame Place
People aboard a Sesame Place San Diego Chula Vista ride had to get rescued after it stopped, according to the amusement park’s spokesperson.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
NBC San Diego
Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County
A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey. The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said. This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks....
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC San Diego
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
El Camino Real widening delayed to next year
Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your Cravings
San Diego is a food lover's paradise, and while the city is known for its fine dining and craft cocktail scene, it also has a wealth of fast food options that are sure to satisfy. Here are seven of the best fast food restaurants in San Diego:
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
Wetland viewing deck built at Carmel Mountain Preserve
A new viewing deck was built over a wetland on the Carmel Mountain Preserve, the Chaparral Lands Conservancy announced Wednesday
Sinkhole forms on SR-163 offramp
Drivers are having to avoid an offramp from state Route 163 near the Bankers Hill neighborhood due to a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0