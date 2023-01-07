ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County

A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey. The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said. This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA

