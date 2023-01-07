Read full article on original website
Who Is Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend? Details on the ‘Whale’ Star’s Relationship
You probably recognize Brendan Fraser from 'The Whale.' But what about his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore? Find out more here.
Allison Williams Says the AI Doll M3GAN Was Her "Most Temperamental" Costar
Allison Williams has worked with a lot of costars in her career, but none of them quite like M3GAN, the titular character in her new horror film "M3GAN." Williams tells POPSUGAR that the AI doll is "complicated and challenging, but really creepy and uncanny and effective also." She explains, "She's a temperamental one, this M3GAN, but she's my most high maintenance costar I've ever worked with by far."
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Went Full Morticia Addams in a Sheer Cutout Jumpsuit
It's good that Wednesday was renewed for a second season because Catherine Zeta-Jones is clearly still living her best Morticia Addams life. On January 7, the 53-year-old actor posted a stunning photo wearing a silky black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline and sheer lace cutouts. “I just woke up like this and realized it’s the weekend😂,” CZJ captioned the sultry snap. “I am going back to bed😴 Happy Saturday😘.” Do you think she woke up in those large gold hoops and full makeup look as well?
NME
Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves
Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Wades Into The Nepo Baby Discourse
Hailey Bieber knows what you’ve been saying about her. The model, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon wearing a baby tee that read “Nepo Baby”. Short for nepotism baby, the term has become a popular, semi-derogatory way to describe someone who has well-connected parents in their chosen field (though it’s mostly ascribed to actors, models, anyone who would be seen on the Oscars red carpet). Recently, New York magazine devoted a viral magazine package to the term, in which Bieber was labelled a “double nepo”, referring not only to her father, but also her husband Justin Bieber. What’s a girl to do but wear the label with pride and a pair of low-rise jeans?
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Billy Bush had ‘no malicious intent’ when making Kendall Jenner joke: source
Billy Bush meant no harm when jokingly bantering with producers about Kendall Jenner’s sexy Halloween costume during an Oct. 31 taping of “Extra.” “There was no malicious intent on Bush’s part as he was working through material in the show’s normal creative process,” a source exclusively tells Page Six on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Daily Beast leaked audio — which we’re told was unauthorized — of Bush, 51, saying, “Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies,” implying that the “Toy Story”-themed attire might arouse people. A spokesperson for Telepictures, “Extra”‘s production company, previously explained to...
Billie Eilish Shares How She Built a Healthy Body Image After Struggling During Adolescence
The Grammy-winning singer was featured on ‘Vogue’s’ first video cover this month.
A Look at Jason Segel's Dating History
Jason Segel has been spreading his charm all over Hollywood for more than two decades, and while he's had massive success in his career, he hasn't been as lucky in love. The 42-year-old actor's romantic life has played out in the public eye since the early 2000s, making headlines in April 2021 when he split from girlfriend Alexis Mixter after eight years.
webnewsobserver.com
Gigi Hadid spotted for the 1st time after Leonardo DiCaprio’s new romance rumors
Gigi Hadid was recently spotted when on an outing in New York City this Friday. The 27-year-old supermodel looked chic and stunning during the same. She wore a quilted oversized trench coat teamed up with a grey turtleneck sweater and white-colored pants. For the unversed, it was Hadid’s first-ever public outing since the latest report about ex-flame Leonardo DiCaprio, who sparked a new romance with another actress, Victoria Lamas. Talking about the supermodel, she paired her outfit with brown-tinted sunglasses and brown-colored boots.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Thinks She Attracts "the Worst Men" — Here's Why
Emily Ratajkowski is done appealing to the male gaze. Or at least, has made it a "lifelong project" to rewire the brain to not think about it so much. But, of course, that's easier said than done. Throughout her career as a model, author, and actor (shout-out to "Gone Girl"),...
POPSUGAR
