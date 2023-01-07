ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradosun.com

Colorado governor calls for more property tax relief as long-term solution to rising tax bills remains elusive

Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever

Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Newsline

New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry

Monthly oil production in Colorado rebounded to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, putting it on track to produce more oil than all but four other states. But with employment and wages in the industry still down from 2019 highs, a new report seeks to challenge what has long been an article of faith […] The post New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon

Another chance to win big: Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 billion. Over half a dozen agencies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Sunday that is still under investigation. Mild start to the work week!. Updated: 19 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley

Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

9 rejected license plate requests that were deemed offensive by Colorado DMV

Some Coloradans got creative with their personalized license plates in 2022, but according to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, over 140 personalized license plate requests were rejected for being "lewd, crude or rude". "We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradans take in picking their personalized plate. While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in a news release. ...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA

People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
BOULDER, CO
David Heitz

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated

DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Tattered Cover’s CEO Kwame Spearman is running for mayor

Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman has filed to join the crowded race for Denver mayor, which may be the most powerful position in Colorado. On Jan. 7, Denverite first saw Spearman’s name appear on the Denver Campaign Finance Dashboard, where other active mayoral candidates appear. Spearman explained why he’s...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy