Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchaseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
coloradosun.com
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
coloradosun.com
Colorado governor calls for more property tax relief as long-term solution to rising tax bills remains elusive
Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
As 74th Colorado General Assembly begins, HD57’s Elizabeth Velasco joins largest class of female legislators ever
Colorado heads into its 74th General Assembly on Monday with the largest class of female legislators in state history. Following the 2022 midterms, females now make up 51% of Colorado legislators. One of these legislators is Glenwood Springs Democrat Elizabeth Velsaco, who beat Republican former House District 57 incumbent Perry...
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry
Monthly oil production in Colorado rebounded to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, putting it on track to produce more oil than all but four other states. But with employment and wages in the industry still down from 2019 highs, a new report seeks to challenge what has long been an article of faith […] The post New report downplays economic impact of Colorado’s oil and gas industry appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
KKTV
Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon
Another chance to win big: Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 billion. Over half a dozen agencies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Sunday that is still under investigation. Mild start to the work week!. Updated: 19 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
coloradosun.com
Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants
ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley
Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
9 rejected license plate requests that were deemed offensive by Colorado DMV
Some Coloradans got creative with their personalized license plates in 2022, but according to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, over 140 personalized license plate requests were rejected for being "lewd, crude or rude". "We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradans take in picking their personalized plate. While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in a news release. ...
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
coloradopolitics.com
Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA
People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
Where does your 10 cents from Colorado bag fee go?
At the start of 2023, stores across Colorado started charging a 10-cent fee for plastic bags.
Polis administration provides six-month update on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap
The Polis administration released the biannual progress report on the Reduction Roadmap which summarizes key steps taken during the past six months to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) and other air pollution. These actions included important progress on clean energy plans by electric utilities, successful implementation of a statewide free transit...
Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated
DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
Polis Administration announces discounted State Parks pass
Governor Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Division of Motor Vehicles announced the $29 Keep Colorado Wild state parks pass is now available to save Coloradans money with their 2023 vehicle registrations, building upon the Polis administration’s work to save Coloradans money and support Colorado’s world-class outdoors.
denverite.com
Tattered Cover’s CEO Kwame Spearman is running for mayor
Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman has filed to join the crowded race for Denver mayor, which may be the most powerful position in Colorado. On Jan. 7, Denverite first saw Spearman’s name appear on the Denver Campaign Finance Dashboard, where other active mayoral candidates appear. Spearman explained why he’s...
How gas prices have changed in Colorado in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Colorado using data from AAA.
Comments / 4