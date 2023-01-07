Read full article on original website
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
Former Eden Prairie standout will try to help topple Georgia in national championship game for TCU
A local kid will be on the big stage tonight as TCU plays defending national champion Georgia for college football’s national championship. Namdi Obiazor is a junior safety for the Horned Frogs of TCU.
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
Former Louisiana Tech head football coach, Sonny Dykes, receives Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
The magical season continues in Sonny Dykes’ first year at TCU. The Horned Frogs head football coach formally received the trophy, while in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Dykes, who led the Bulldogs from 2010-12, guided TCU to a 13-1 record, including a CFP semifinal win over Michigan. The No. 3 Frogs battle No. 1 […]
tigerdroppings.com
Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight
Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
North Texas school districts wearing purple Monday to support TCU in CFP Championship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Our Frog Fever has been rising for the last week, but we'll be burning up all day Monday. We're now one day away from Texas Christian University (TCU) and University of Georgia (UGA) going head-to-head for the College Football Playoff championship. The game will be in California, but North Texans have found a way to cheer on the Horned Frogs from home.
‘UnderFrogs’ No More: TCU Football Now Owns the State of Texas
Once a vagabond school wandering the country in search of a place to play big-time football, TCU is now the biggest and best show in the Lone Star State.
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player
On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Garrett Riley, TCU OC, says he won't provide national championship tickets for brother Lincoln
Garrett Riley is going to have his brother, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, in attendance for Monday’s national championship game. However, the offensive coordinator for Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs said he’s not getting any tickets for his brother. During Saturday’s media day for the College Football...
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones
We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods. There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
fox4news.com
Gun seized from staff member at Wylie High School
WYLIE, Texas - Wylie police said a school resource officers seized a firearm from a staff member at Wylie High School Thursday afternoon. A non-teaching staff member self-reported the incident. She told police that she forgot the gun was in her purse and it fell out while she was on campus, before later locking it up in her car.
Corrie Writing
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
