Police department remembers officer killed in the line of duty in Lake Forest 39 years ago today

Police capture suspects who stole $18K in goods from Highland Park store following pursuit into Wisconsin
Suspects who stole approximately $18,000 worth of products from a store in Highland Park were captured following a police pursuit that ended in Wisconsin and was captured on video. Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Chief David Smetana said that Illinois State Police were reported to be attempting to stop a wanted vehicle on Thursday. The vehicle […]
Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver.
Man charged with ‘recklessly’ firing shots from garage of his occupied residence near Crystal Lake
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly recklessly fired shots from a gun while standing in the garage of his occupied home near Crystal Lake Sunday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Fawn Trail in Prairie Grove, just east of Crystal Lake, for a […]
State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail
Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
2 armed robberies occur minutes apart on South Side, police say
The first incident occurred about at 73rd and Calumet when two gunmen left a white sedan and demanded a cellphone and passcode before fleeing, according to Chicago police said. A similar incident happened about 15 minutes later at 73rd and Prairie.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
5 hospitalized after crash in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Rogers Park Sunday night. Police said a 28-year-old man sideswiped a car while driving around 6 p.m. on Touhy before running a red light and hitting another car. Three people were taken to St. Francis Hospital, including two in critical condition.Two others were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.The man who caused the crash was issued a citation, police said.
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
5 hurt in crash after driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, police say
The fire department said a 52-year old woman is in grave condition.
$15K reward hopes to generate leads in unsolved murder of Pharthania Dukes in South Loop
32-year-old Pharthania Dukes was stabbed to death nearly one year ago in Chicago's South Loop
Woman found shot and killed in car, toddler in backseat unharmed: Joliet PD
Joliet police said officers responded to an alley near Clement and found a car with a 24-year-old woman in the front seat with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered in the vehicle, unharmed/
Armed robbery suspects elude police during chase from Zion into Waukegan
Armed robbery suspects were able to elude police after leading them on a pursuit from Zion to Waukegan in a stolen vehicle Friday evening. The robbery was reported around 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lakehurst Drive in Waukegan. An alert was broadcasted to area police departments about the incident which said the […]
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
Lake County Sheriff Canine Ryker aids in arrest of man who broke into residence in Libertyville
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said their canine Ryker assisted deputies in taking a man into custody after he forced entry into a residence near Libertyville. The sheriff’s office said deputies were on patrol earlier this week. They were conducting an extra patrol on a vacant residence in unincorporated Libertyville. The deputies found signs that […]
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side. In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.
Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park
Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect reportedly prank-called news reporter from jail
The man charged in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting that left dozens wounded and numerous killed reportedly prank-called a news reporter from the jail recently, a report said. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery […]
