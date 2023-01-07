ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

7-8-8, Wild: 2

(seven, eight, eight; Wild: two)

