MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
After flipping 14 votes in his favor, McCarthy loses yet another floor vote in seemingly endless House speaker bid
Kevin McCarthy resuscitated his flatlining House speaker bid Friday by flipping more than a dozen of his detractors to his camp.
Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene's Reaction to Gaetz's Trump Vote
Greene could be seen smiling, laughing and apparently mouthing the word "what" after Gaetz cast his House speaker vote for "Donald John Trump" on Thursday.
Lauren Boebert: GOP Will Be ‘More Prepared to Lead’ Thanks to Speaker Shitshow
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed Friday that when her party finally agrees upon the next Speaker of the House, the GOP will be “far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”. Boebert appeared on Sean Hannity’s show prior to casting a “present” vote during...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes […]
No Lie: George Santos Sworn Into Congress Next to Gaetz, Boebert Amid Protests
Serial liar George Santos was sworn into Congress early Saturday, standing next to Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert, and as with everything else surrounding him, chaos was firmly in the mix. Protestors lined up outside Santos’ assumed office to call him out for his plethora of lies as calls for accountability grow. “Liar liar pants on fire!” protestors chanted, holding up signs reading “LIAR” and “FRAUD” among others. The swearing-in had been delayed by the protracted battle over Kevin McCarthy’s ultimately successful quest to become speaker of the House. Santos has been facing calls to resign amid revelations that he lied about everything from his education, job history, family background and wealth. He also has an unresolved criminal case in Brazil and federal investigators in the United States sniffing around."Fake Jew Real Gonif" - Protest against George Santos gathered outside his assumed Office in New York amid Controversy."We have to look on Twitter and see this clown flash a White Power Gesture?"THREAD 🧵1/5 pic.twitter.com/MFmG5DssIR— Oliya Scootercaster 📽️ (@ScooterCasterNY) January 7, 2023 Read it at New York Post
Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
Nancy Pelosi shared her views on Kevin McCarthy's recent losses suggesting that he might need professional help
Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker has become blocked as he failed to garner the necessary 218 votes. While a significant blow. After enduring a series of losses, Nancy Pelosi jokingly suggested that Minority Leader McCarthy might need to book an appointment with his doctor - or even better yet-a psychiatrist.
These House lawmakers received campaign money from Kevin McCarthy, then voted against him
As part of his years-long bid to secure the highest post in the House of Representatives, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., raised tens of millions of dollars to help his party win the majority in 2022, and spent much of it helping his colleagues across the country win or retain their seats.
What Kevin McCarthy gave up to be elected Speaker of the House
After many rounds of voting, newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will likely face new challenges Monday as Republicans vote on a rules package. Nikole Killion reports.
McCarthy on verge of clinching speakership as House convenes for 14th ballot
The speaker of the House election is entering its 14th ballot as a handful of Republicans stand between Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the gavel. One more Republican, Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), decided to back McCarthy on the 13th ballot after the dam broke on the 12th, with 13 of the 20 holdouts flipping to McCarthy's column after he agreed to a set of concessions that will weaken his hold over the party should be become speaker.
McCarthy Was Elected House Speaker on The Fifteenth Vote in a Resounding Victory
Regarding McCarthy's victory, president Joe Biden congratulated him. However, following a controversial four days and 14 unsuccessful ballots, the U.S. House of Representatives finally chose GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th ballot early on Saturday. This was the longest leadership vacuum in the chamber's history.
