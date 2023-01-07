ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
WGN News

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes […]
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

No Lie: George Santos Sworn Into Congress Next to Gaetz, Boebert Amid Protests

Serial liar George Santos was sworn into Congress early Saturday, standing next to Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert, and as with everything else surrounding him, chaos was firmly in the mix. Protestors lined up outside Santos’ assumed office to call him out for his plethora of lies as calls for accountability grow. “Liar liar pants on fire!” protestors chanted, holding up signs reading “LIAR” and “FRAUD” among others. The swearing-in had been delayed by the protracted battle over Kevin McCarthy’s ultimately successful quest to become speaker of the House. Santos has been facing calls to resign amid revelations that he lied about everything from his education, job history, family background and wealth. He also has an unresolved criminal case in Brazil and federal investigators in the United States sniffing around."Fake Jew Real Gonif" - Protest against George Santos gathered outside his assumed Office in New York amid Controversy."We have to look on Twitter and see this clown flash a White Power Gesture?"THREAD 🧵1/5 pic.twitter.com/MFmG5DssIR— Oliya Scootercaster 📽️ (@ScooterCasterNY) January 7, 2023 Read it at New York Post
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

McCarthy on verge of clinching speakership as House convenes for 14th ballot

The speaker of the House election is entering its 14th ballot as a handful of Republicans stand between Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the gavel. One more Republican, Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), decided to back McCarthy on the 13th ballot after the dam broke on the 12th, with 13 of the 20 holdouts flipping to McCarthy's column after he agreed to a set of concessions that will weaken his hold over the party should be become speaker.
VIRGINIA STATE

