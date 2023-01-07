WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun with chilly temperatures across Kansas today- don’t put those coats away yet. Through the morning hours and midday a light wintry mix is possible from the Flint Hills towards K.C., however the rest of the state will remain dry. Chilly with breezy conditions through mid-afternoon, then the winds will diminish through the late day towards sunset. Highs in the 30s and 40s statewide. Clearing and cold tonight with lows in the teens and 20s. Sunshine is expected Sunday with warmer temperatures- highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO