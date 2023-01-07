Read full article on original website
Kan. governor, conservative legislature commit to finding common ground in new session
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day filled with ceremony kicked off the 2023 legislative session Monday with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly taking the oath of office to begin her second term. Lawmakers struck a tone of working together and improving Kansas as many issues will be debated in the weeks and months ahead.
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - Update: Democratic Laura Kelly is calling for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to emulate the state’s residents and make politics more civil. Kelly was sworn in Monday for a second term as governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Her inaugural address followed a pattern of her using major public speeches to promote bipartisanship.
Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
Midweek system will bring some rain/snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A very warm day (by January standards) is on the way for Tuesday with much of the state up around 60 degrees. However, changes will take place during the middle of the week as a fast moving winter system crosses the Plains with chances for some rain and snow.
Chilly today, warmer Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun with chilly temperatures across Kansas today- don’t put those coats away yet. Through the morning hours and midday a light wintry mix is possible from the Flint Hills towards K.C., however the rest of the state will remain dry. Chilly with breezy conditions through mid-afternoon, then the winds will diminish through the late day towards sunset. Highs in the 30s and 40s statewide. Clearing and cold tonight with lows in the teens and 20s. Sunshine is expected Sunday with warmer temperatures- highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
Warmer today- less wind too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today with the January thaw expected to continue for the week ahead. It was a cold start to the morning with low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as sunshine dominates the Sunflower State.
