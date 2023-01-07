Effective: 2023-01-09 19:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM PST. Target Area: Monterey; San Benito; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California USGS/ALERT Gage/Forecast Point At Pajaro River A Chittenden affecting Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey Counties. For the Pajaro River...including Pajaro River A Chittenden...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...USGS/ALERT Gage/Forecast Point At Pajaro River A Chittenden. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Significant scouring of cultivated lowlands near the Pajaro River will occur. At 28.0 feet, The lowest portions of agricultural areas along the entire Pajaro River will have minor flooding. Some secondary roads in the Pajaro Valley near the Pajaro River will have minor flooding. At 29.5 feet, Parts of State Highway 129 between US Highway 101 and Watsonville will flood. The entire Pajaro River will have moderate bank erosion and sediment deposition. At 32.0 feet, Levees protecting Watsonville and Pajaro are within a half a foot of overtopping. The entire Pajaro River will have major bank erosion and sediment deposition. Travel in the Pajaro Valley will be difficult. The lower portions of towns along the Pajaro River will have minor flooding. At 32.5 feet, The levees protecting Watsonville and Pajaro could breach or overtop. Moderate to major flooding in the Pajaro Valley will make travel very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM PST Monday the stage was 23 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise near flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

