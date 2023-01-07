Effective: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 215 AM PST. Target Area: Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is causing significant rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Flood stage is now forecast to be exceeded at Tehama Bridge for a brief period this evening. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of river. No structural damage. Sheriff`s office issues advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of advisory. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 208.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 209.9 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 209.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO