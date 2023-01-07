Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Local rivers, creeks, and streams continue to rise due to recent rain. Widespread rain is expected overnight tonight into tomorrow and may lead to additional flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing, revised additional snowfall totals. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Local rivers, creeks, and streams continue to rise due to recent rain. Widespread rain is expected overnight tonight into tomorrow and may lead to additional flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet at 5000 feet, and 2 to 4 feet at the higher passes. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be lowering to 4500 to 5000 feet this evening. Snow accumulation will be limited this evening with heavy snow moving back in overnight. Significant travel impacts will likely on Tuesday.
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing, revised additional snowfall totals, added mention of lightning. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with 18 to 36 inches above 7000 feet through Tuesday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Flood Warning issued for Tehama by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued late tonight at 215 AM PST. Target Area: Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is causing significant rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Flood stage is now forecast to be exceeded at Tehama Bridge for a brief period this evening. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side of river. No structural damage. Sheriff`s office issues advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn (small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north of bridge) know of advisory. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 208.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 209.9 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 209.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Sonoma The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville affecting Sonoma County. For the Russian River...including Johnsons Beach near Guerneville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Flood stage. Minor flooding. Lower Mill Street in Guerneville and Old Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio are expected to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 30.11 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to 32.1 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Napa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 09:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Napa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 233 PM PST, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels due to excessive rainfall and runoff. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax, Sebastopol, Cotati and St. Helena. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. SW winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
