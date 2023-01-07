Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY IMPACT THE NORTH SHORE STARTING MONDAY EVENING AND LAST INTO TUESDAY A period of freezing drizzle is possible along the North Shore starting Monday evening. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Freezing drizzle could continue through Tuesday. Please use extreme caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves while traveling Monday night. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 16:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away as river banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: San Luis Obispo RIVER FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM PST TUESDAY FOR THE SALINAS RIVER NEAR PASO ROBLES * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected along the Salinas River in and around the Vicinity of Paso Robles. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the Salinas River near Paso Robles. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the Salinas River in and around Paso Robles and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 147 PM PST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along the Salinas River in the vicinity of Paso Robles. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 11:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...All beaches and shorelines of southern Oregon. The most extreme conditions are expected at and south of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, which could inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extreme caution near the beach. Keep a safe distance from the ocean. Jetties, rocks, logs and driftwood in the surf zone are NOT safe. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 06:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 4500 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, but especially in the Mount Shasta region. The warning includes I-5 from Weed south to Dunsmuir, the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89. It also includes the cities of Bray, Pondosa and Tennant. The watch includes areas above 4500 feet in those same areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The heavy wet snow could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels down to around Dunsmuir this morning, will rise to 4500 feet today into Monday. Additional road snow is possible on I-5 tonight, perhaps near Black Butte Summit, but warning level amounts probably remain over the higher terrain, near and above Snowman Summit on Highway 89. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing, revised additional snowfall totals. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind Advisory is for a larger portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highways 140, 395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Admiralty Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 15:58:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-10 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Admiralty Island AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT Patchy fog across the central panhandle, mainly near the channels in areas with light winds. Some of the fog may become dense and continue through Monday night. DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Admiralty Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake ADDITIONAL RAIN AND SNOW FOR WEST CENTRAL NEVADA TUESDAY MORNING * One more round of moisture will reach the west central Nevada Basin and Range Tuesday. Rain and snow will begin Tuesday morning around 6-7 AM in areas west of US-95 and spread across the remainder of west central Nevada through the mid to late morning, ending by noon. Snow levels will generally remain between 4500 and 5000 feet, although a quick burst of heavier precipitation could briefly drop snow levels down to near 4000 feet. Snowfall amounts below 5000 feet will be sparse with accumulations less than 2 inches. Higher elevations above 5000 feet, including the upper sections of USA Parkway, may receive up to 4 inches of snow Tuesday morning. * While winds are not expected to cause major travel disruptions, choppy conditions will be possible on Pyramid Lake Tuesday, so boaters should exercise caution.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Madera, Mariposa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 15:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 327 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bootjack, Mariposa, Planada, Catheys Valley, Le Grand and Jerseydale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 945 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Agricultural land near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 PM CST Monday was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 22.2 Mon 5 pm CST 23.0 21.2 16.9
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches above 4000 feet, locally up to 30 inches over the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in periods of near whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Petersburg Borough, Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-10 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Petersburg Borough; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT Patchy fog across the central panhandle, mainly near the channels in areas with light winds. Some of the fog may become dense and continue through Monday night. DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Petersburg Borough and Western Kupreanof Island and Kuiu Island. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, inches with 3 to 6 inches above 5500 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute, especially for higher elevation roads south and west of Hawthorne including Sweetwater Summit and Anchorite Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main period for accumulating snowfall is expected between 5 AM and 11 AM Tuesday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to snowfall/timing, revised additional snowfall totals, added mention of lightning. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with 18 to 36 inches above 7000 feet through Tuesday evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with ridgetop gusts in excess of 100 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Isolated lightning is possible near the Sierra crest. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 3 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing through Tuesday evening.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Santa Barbara The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California * Until 645 PM PST. * At 257 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and a couple more inches of rain may fall. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Vandenberg Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Comments / 0