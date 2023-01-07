ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend to be hired by Mississippi State

By Jack Singley
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVtHP_0k6JJGFI00

Will Friend has now moved on to his fourth SEC school.

The former Auburn OL Coach has found another SEC school to call home.

The passing of College Football legend Mike Leach has left an enormous hole in the landscape of football, but for Mississippi State its even harder, as they have had to play a bowl game in which they won 19-10, but they have also had to hire a new staff.

This new staff is headlined by the former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett being named Head Coach, thus he assumes the responsibility of hiring a staff of his choosing.

One addition that will catch the eyes of Auburn fans will be the hiring of former Tigers Offensive Line coach Will Friend to an unnamed position.

This will become the fourth SEC team that Friend has been on in a assistant or coaching role. He first was a Graduate Assistant at Alabama, and was the Offensive Line coach for Tennessee and Georgia for many years. Friend most recently was the Offensive Line coach for Auburn under Bryan Harsin and even the Co-Offensive Coordinator under the Interim Head Coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

Friend, per Marcello, has not been given a title and his job designation is currently to be determined.

As reported by Auburn Daily earlier this week, Friend was set to become the Offensive Line Coach for the Memphis Tigers, instead Friend will be back in the SEC and if this deal remains in place will be slated to face his former team on October 28th in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

