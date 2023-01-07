Marlou Has Hopes of Expanding

Chef Louis Huh of Marlou in DTLA and Koreatown recently told What Now Los Angeles that while his and Co-Owner Marcos Spaziani ’s primary focus is “getting the two [existing Marlou] locations strong,” the duo has plans to open more locales “later on.”

Huh added that he and Spaziani weren’t sure in which Los Angeles neighborhood they’d be opening their third extension of the fusion concept, Marlou.

However, as Marlou quickly becomes a City of Angels staple, the concept is more than primed to continue its LA reign.

Business at the recently-opened Koreatown location — situated just above MDK noodles on Wilshire Boulevard — is seemingly smooth as indicated by Yelp.

One reviewer praised the restaurant’s friendly staff in addition to its “amazing” food while another customer pointed out a sometimes-overlooked win while dining in LA: available parking.

For WNLA ’s previous coverage of Marlou’s Koreatown opening, read here .

