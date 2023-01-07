ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marlou Has Hopes of Expanding

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAk9w_0k6JJ4jp00

Chef Louis Huh of Marlou in DTLA and Koreatown recently told What Now Los Angeles that while his and Co-Owner Marcos Spaziani ’s primary focus is “getting the two [existing Marlou] locations strong,” the duo has plans to open more locales “later on.”

Huh added that he and Spaziani weren’t sure in which Los Angeles neighborhood they’d be opening their third extension of the fusion concept, Marlou.

However, as Marlou quickly becomes a City of Angels staple, the concept is more than primed to continue its LA reign.

Business at the recently-opened Koreatown location — situated just above MDK noodles on Wilshire Boulevard — is seemingly smooth as indicated by Yelp.

One reviewer praised the restaurant’s friendly staff in addition to its “amazing” food while another customer pointed out a sometimes-overlooked win while dining in LA: available parking.

For WNLA ’s previous coverage of Marlou’s Koreatown opening, read here .



Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

La Brea Bakery locations close in Los Angeles, Downtown Disney

The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram. The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for over 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for over 30 years, according to the statement. The La Brea Bakery location closure in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA

Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land. Joe Russo, of the famous superhero movie directing/screenwriting team called The Russo Brothers has purchased a newly built mansion in Pacific Palisades’ Riviera neighborhood, as reported by The Dirt. com. The price tag for what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches

Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Custom Classic Car Garage Owner Carlos Garcia Aceves is on Course to Becoming the Next Hollywood Director, Announces Upcoming Short Film Release

Carlos Garcia Aceves will launch his first short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23” which is scheduled for release in April 2023. Los Angeles, CA, USA – January 9, 2023 – The USA movie industry has been flourishing once again. It has produced hundreds of more blockbuster movies, feature films, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Every day, a new movie is completed and gets released. While some create a lasting effect, others quickly fade out of memory. Coming into the league of Hollywood producers is Carlos Garcia Aceves, a custom classic car garage owner who will release his debut short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23.” The movie is guaranteed to be an instant hit as it has already garnered a lot of buzz and anticipation from directors, producers, viewers, and other stakeholders in the movie industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
anash.org

Los Angeles Fathers and Sons Join Together for Grand Event

Fathers and sons from Kitos Aleph, Beis and Gimmel of Cheder Menachem Los Angeles gathered for a grand Hakhel Avos U’banim Melaveh Malka. On Motzei Shabbos Vayigash, fathers and sons from Kitos Aleph, Beis and Gimmel of Cheder Menachem Los Angeles gathered for a grand Hakhel Avos U’banim Melaveh Malka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
915
Followers
393
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy