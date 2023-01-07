Read full article on original website
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Daily Northwestern
Miss Asia USA 2023 Ariana Pineda finds footing on stage and campus
High heels and glamor aren’t for everyone, but the shoe fits McCormick sophomore Ariana Pineda, winner of Miss Asia USA 2023 in the eponymous pageant in November. Pineda, a Pasadena, California native, joined Miss Asia USA in the summer of 2022. She flew to Los Angeles from Evanston almost every week starting Fall Quarter for gown fittings, training and rehearsals.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [1-8-2023]
Should be a cloudy (but hopefully rain free) Sunday in Los Angeles. How are you going to spend it?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (January 8) in L.A. followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a good one!
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey Rose Float: After the ball was over
“After the break of morn—After the dancers' leaving; After the stars are gone;” goes the song popular in the 1890’s. What is left to see, after the ball?. If you wanted to go in person to the Downey Rose Float but you were daunted by the trek to Pasadena, it was on display after the Rose Parade in front of the Embassy Suites on Firestone Blvd. in Downey. A few days after the parade the float is brought by surface streets back to Downey, late at night because it measures 46 feet long and moves at only 5 miles an hour, and is pulled by Titan Tow.
getnews.info
Custom Classic Car Garage Owner Carlos Garcia Aceves is on Course to Becoming the Next Hollywood Director, Announces Upcoming Short Film Release
Carlos Garcia Aceves will launch his first short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23” which is scheduled for release in April 2023. Los Angeles, CA, USA – January 9, 2023 – The USA movie industry has been flourishing once again. It has produced hundreds of more blockbuster movies, feature films, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Every day, a new movie is completed and gets released. While some create a lasting effect, others quickly fade out of memory. Coming into the league of Hollywood producers is Carlos Garcia Aceves, a custom classic car garage owner who will release his debut short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23.” The movie is guaranteed to be an instant hit as it has already garnered a lot of buzz and anticipation from directors, producers, viewers, and other stakeholders in the movie industry.
98online.com
Jack White announces last-minute Los Angeles show
Jack White has announced a last-minute show at the intimate Belasco venue in Los Angeles, taking place next Friday, January 13. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster’s ticket request program. Registration is open now through Monday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. White’s 2023 touring schedule also includes a...
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
fox10phoenix.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
mxdwn.com
RIP: Gordy Harmon of The Whispers Dead at 79
Founding member of the R&B group The Whispers Gordy Harmon died Thursday, January 5 at his Los Angeles home, reports his family. The jazz and soul musician was 79 and was believed to have passed on natural causes. The Whispers were formed in the LA area in the early 1960’s....
South Pasadena News
45th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker | Year of the Rabbit
Celebrating 45 years, the L.A. Chinatown Firecracker is one of the largest and oldest running races in the U.S. with its upcoming Lunar New Year run, walk, cycling and dog walk events held over the weekend of February 18-19, 2023, at the historic Los Angeles Chinatown Plaza. Registration is now...
anash.org
Los Angeles Fathers and Sons Join Together for Grand Event
Fathers and sons from Kitos Aleph, Beis and Gimmel of Cheder Menachem Los Angeles gathered for a grand Hakhel Avos U’banim Melaveh Malka. On Motzei Shabbos Vayigash, fathers and sons from Kitos Aleph, Beis and Gimmel of Cheder Menachem Los Angeles gathered for a grand Hakhel Avos U’banim Melaveh Malka.
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's Guide
Los Angeles is a food lover's paradise, with a diverse range of cuisines and culinary influences from around the world. Here are eight delicious foods that you can find in LA:
thelosangelesbeat.com
watt’s picture of the week – sunday, january 8, 2023
This entry was posted in Photo Essays and tagged 1950 ford, 2023, car clubs, cruising, ford, let's cruise, Mike Watt, old cars, San Pedro. Bookmark the permalink.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
6 of the Best Spots for Waffles in Los Angeles
Did you know that Los Angeles, California, is home to some of the best waffle restaurants? So, whether you are an LA native or just a visitor knowing the best places to satisfy your waffle cravings is a must. The menus at the various waffle restaurants across LA offer both...
Eater
Netflix-Famous Chris Bianco Expands in LA With Even More Pizza and Sandwiches
Chris Bianco had potentially the best year ever for a pizziaolo, garnering a James Beard Outstanding Chef award, landing a key episode in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and finally opening his acclaimed pizzeria in Los Angeles. The lines have been near constant at his Downtown LA pizzeria at Row DTLA (where Smorgasburg is held on Sundays), but now the chef has announced that he’ll be bringing his popular Phoenix sandwich shop Pane Bianco to the property sometime in the next few months.
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
Sherman Oaks’ Sushi Note to Open in Beverly Hills
David Gibbs’ thoughtfully curated sushi and wine abode will soon have a sister store, according to a recently-filed liquor license
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
