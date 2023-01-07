ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Swartz is charged...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding

(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two Charged with Felony Child Stealing in Downtown Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) - - Police say a mother stopped two strangers from abducting her child in downtown Des Moines. The child was with the woman who was working at a downtown business Thursday when she says a man and woman grabbed the child and headed out the skywalk. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teenager shot in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. The therapy dog, named Ruby, brings a sense of calm to patients she visits. Rob Ridnour, the golden retriever’s owner, is no stranger to the hospital....
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two Arrested in Connection to Grinnell Shooting

(Grinnell, IA) -- Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say two people are under arrest in connection to an argument that escalated into a shooting. Police say 27 year-old Cody McCall and 20 year-old Logan Michael are in custody after the December 29th shooting. Investigators say that afternoon, several adults were arguing, when one pulled a gun and shot an adult male multiple times. The victim is in stable condition.
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen’s Lifesaving Award

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone’s life, KCCI reported. It’s all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines and forgot to take their exit. While getting back on the right path, they saw someone standing on a bridge.They went to help and were able to keep that person safe until police arrived.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines Public Schools cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s largest school district, The Des Moines Independent Community School District, canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Adel pharmacy compounds medicine to combat children’s Tylenol shortage

ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa pharmacy came up with a plan to battle the shortage of children’s medicines seen across the country, KCCI’s Kayla James reported. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel is providing the children’s Tylenol that’s hard to find on its shelves and shelves of stores and pharmacies nationwide. The pharmacy team is going back to what they call “old school” methods by compounding acetaminophen, which is commonly known as Tylenol.
ADEL, IA
theperrynews.com

Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday

An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
PERRY, IA

