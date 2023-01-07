Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Swartz is charged...
Shooting at Iowa hotel ends with victim hospitalized, suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person is in custody after law enforcement officials say someone was shot early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was across the street from the Baymont Inn and Suites at 4685 NE 14th […]
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her
So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
Iowa man arrested after allegedly severely beating his 78-year-old father
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly severely beating his 78-year-old father. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 3 p.m., Marshalltown Police officers responded to the 1100 block of South 5th Avenue to perform a welfare check, police said in a news release. There, officers reportedly found the elderly victim.
Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding
(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
iheart.com
Two Charged with Felony Child Stealing in Downtown Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) - - Police say a mother stopped two strangers from abducting her child in downtown Des Moines. The child was with the woman who was working at a downtown business Thursday when she says a man and woman grabbed the child and headed out the skywalk. Police...
KCCI.com
Teenager shot in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
KCRG.com
Iowa family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. The therapy dog, named Ruby, brings a sense of calm to patients she visits. Rob Ridnour, the golden retriever’s owner, is no stranger to the hospital....
iheart.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Grinnell Shooting
(Grinnell, IA) -- Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say two people are under arrest in connection to an argument that escalated into a shooting. Police say 27 year-old Cody McCall and 20 year-old Logan Michael are in custody after the December 29th shooting. Investigators say that afternoon, several adults were arguing, when one pulled a gun and shot an adult male multiple times. The victim is in stable condition.
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
Iowa woman who survived hammer attack shares her story
An Iowa woman said she is lucky to be alive after a former friend attacked her with a hammer Tuesday afternoon.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
KCRG.com
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen’s Lifesaving Award
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone’s life, KCCI reported. It’s all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines and forgot to take their exit. While getting back on the right path, they saw someone standing on a bridge.They went to help and were able to keep that person safe until police arrived.
KCRG.com
Des Moines Public Schools cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s largest school district, The Des Moines Independent Community School District, canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted...
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
YAHOO!
Newark man identified in abandonment of dog at Des Moines airport. Here are the details
A 24-year-old New Jersey man was the traveler who left a dog tied up Dec. 29 at the Des Moines airport before a cross-country flight, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said in a news release Tuesday. A complaint by Des Moines police identified him as Charles Bigsen of Newark.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
KCRG.com
Adel pharmacy compounds medicine to combat children’s Tylenol shortage
ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa pharmacy came up with a plan to battle the shortage of children’s medicines seen across the country, KCCI’s Kayla James reported. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel is providing the children’s Tylenol that’s hard to find on its shelves and shelves of stores and pharmacies nationwide. The pharmacy team is going back to what they call “old school” methods by compounding acetaminophen, which is commonly known as Tylenol.
KCCI.com
Iowa nurse who saved lives in Afghanistan suicide bomb attack to be honored with Distinguished Flying Cross
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Iowa nurse and airman is being honored for what she did to save others during the final day of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Air National Guard Major Katie Lunning, of Urbandale, will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross this weekend. The military says Lunning was...
theperrynews.com
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Comments / 7