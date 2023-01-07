Read full article on original website
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com
Department of Public Works Director resigns amid pressure from City Council
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The head of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works resigned suddenly amid persistent questions about the performance of the department from members of the Baltimore City Council. The resignation is effective April 28. In a news release, Director Jason Mitchell said that he is resigning...
Baltimore's Charm City Circulator shuttle buses return, offer limited service
BALTIMORE -- The Charm City Circulator shuttle buses will be returning from their holiday vacation on Monday and running the same routes again—albeit at a slower pace.The buses recently stopped rolling past their regular stops due to a driver shortage, which led to cancellations at the end of December, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.The department said in a series of online posts that it had been trying to hire 45 new drivers after switching contractors.Repairing the buses and training new inspectors also topped the list of priorities, transportation officials said."It's kind of frustrating because some people depend...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: OSHA investigating Seven Courts construction accident, project halted
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has confirmed that a construction worker for the Seven Courts Drive paving contractor was struck by a streamroller on Monday morning. The worker has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, there is no update on the worker’s condition.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Transportation initiatives part of revitalizing Baltimore
Revitalizing Baltimore is not just about existing infrastructure. See how the Baltimore Department of Transportation is rethinking the ways we move through our communities. The pandemic forced many changes into our lives as many people spent more time outdoors. In 2018, BCDOT launched its Complete Streets program, an initiative that aims to increase equity among pedestrians, bicyclists, bus riders and drivers. And, social media is playing a big role in getting feedback from city residents.
FireRescue1
Md. county has 92 applicants for 16 lieutenant positions in new fire, EMS department
BALTIMORE — Carroll County has 92 applicants to fill 16 lieutenant positions in its new Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, Director and Chief Michael Robinson Sr. said this week. The department is looking to hire four shift commander lieutenants, to be paid $33.76 per hour, and 12 station...
Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
Baltimore City Council to address spike in violent crime at gas stations
A Baltimore City councilman wants the city to stop a spike in violent crime happening at gas stations. It comes after a man was shot and killed inside a northeast Baltimore gas station in December.
Baltimore City hosts hiring event, offers resources for City's youth, squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Ahead of a new plan set to ban squeegee workers from major Baltimore City intersections, leaders are making an effort to provide another pathway for the city's youth. Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative hosted a resource and hiring event on Friday for squeegee workers before the "disallowed zones" go into effect on January 10.Squeegee Collaborative's "Playbook Kickoff" offered a fresh start for squeegee workers. "I think it's exactly what we need right now," said Jawaun. "It's 2023, it's the beginning of a new year. I think that this could really change the city in a great way."The event took place...
'It's very inconvenient': Riders frustrated about canceled free Charm City Circulator bus
BALTIMORE -- It has been eight days since riders caught Baltimore's free bus service, the Charm City Circulator. Some commuters say they've been left waiting at their stops without a head's up. Gerry Martin told WJZ he catches a ride on the Charm City Circulator on Lombard Street every day,But lately, he's been having to ride CityLink buses instead, seeing zero Circulator buses running for days."It's very inconvenient, because [the Circulator is] free," Martin said.When he learned it was because service has been canceled since Dec. 30, he was frustrated there wasn't even notice at any of the stops. Malik Jackson...
30 restaurants to participate in Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County announced on Monday that the tastiest time of the season will return to the County. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday January 13th through Sunday January 22nd. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will...
Man run over by steamroller in Nottingham
—– NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning industrial accident in Perry Hall/Nottingham. At around 11:15 a.m. on January 9, a construction worker was reportedly completely run over by a steamroller in the area of Seven Courts Drive at Hoban Court (21236). There has been...
Beltway closed in Fairfax due to tractor-trailer fire
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 43.5, just after the Georgetown Pike exit. All southbound lanes are currently closed and there are significant backups in both directions.
Silver Spring Apartment Complex Sold To Baltimore Affordable Housing Developer In $20M Deal
A Maryland real estate company is paying a pretty penny to improve its foothold in Silver Spring with a new multi-million dollar purchase. Baltimore-based Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, has purchased the 87-unit multi-family Parkside Ter…
By again naming Julian Jones as chair, Baltimore County Council joins him under an ethical cloud
Why would colleagues ignore the tradition of rotating the chairmanship and instead pick someone twice cited by the Inspector General for ethical lapses? [OP-ED] The Baltimore County Council is not known as a paragon of virtue, but it may have hit a new low by re-electing Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. as its chair for an unprecedented third straight year.
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
Applications open for Youthworks summer jobs program in Baltimore
Applications are now open for Baltimore's Youthworks program, aiming to give teens and young adults real world work experience. Joining us with more is program manager Dr. S. Rasheem, who will tell us about the basics for this program.
Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board Releases First Annual Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB) released its first annual report outlining the status of complaints and recommendations to improve the complaint process. “We were fortunate to engage a group of diverse stakeholders throughout the PAB recruitment and policy design process,” said County Executive...
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
