Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Department of Public Works Director resigns amid pressure from City Council

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The head of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works resigned suddenly amid persistent questions about the performance of the department from members of the Baltimore City Council. The resignation is effective April 28. In a news release, Director Jason Mitchell said that he is resigning...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation

Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's Charm City Circulator shuttle buses return, offer limited service

BALTIMORE -- The Charm City Circulator shuttle buses will be returning from their holiday vacation on Monday and running the same routes again—albeit at a slower pace.The buses recently stopped rolling past their regular stops due to a driver shortage, which led to cancellations at the end of December, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.The department said in a series of online posts that it had been trying to hire 45 new drivers after switching contractors.Repairing the buses and training new inspectors also topped the list of priorities, transportation officials said."It's kind of frustrating because some people depend...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Transportation initiatives part of revitalizing Baltimore

Revitalizing Baltimore is not just about existing infrastructure. See how the Baltimore Department of Transportation is rethinking the ways we move through our communities. The pandemic forced many changes into our lives as many people spent more time outdoors. In 2018, BCDOT launched its Complete Streets program, an initiative that aims to increase equity among pedestrians, bicyclists, bus riders and drivers. And, social media is playing a big role in getting feedback from city residents.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jason Mitchell announces he will resign as Baltimore DPW director in April

Baltimore Public Works Director Jason Mitchell will resign in April. The DPW released a statement Monday announcing Mitchell's resignation effective on April 28. Mitchell will continue his service for the next several months to ensure a seamless transition. Earlier Monday, city council members Zeke Cohen and Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer called...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City hosts hiring event, offers resources for City's youth, squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Ahead of a new plan set to ban squeegee workers from major Baltimore City intersections, leaders are making an effort to provide another pathway for the city's youth. Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative hosted a resource and hiring event on Friday for squeegee workers before the "disallowed zones" go into effect on January 10.Squeegee Collaborative's "Playbook Kickoff" offered a fresh start for squeegee workers. "I think it's exactly what we need right now," said Jawaun. "It's 2023, it's the beginning of a new year. I think that this could really change the city in a great way."The event took place...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's very inconvenient': Riders frustrated about canceled free Charm City Circulator bus

BALTIMORE -- It has been eight days since riders caught Baltimore's free bus service, the Charm City Circulator. Some commuters say they've been left waiting at their stops without a head's up. Gerry Martin told WJZ he catches a ride on the Charm City Circulator on Lombard Street every day,But lately, he's been having to ride CityLink buses instead, seeing zero Circulator buses running for days."It's very inconvenient, because [the Circulator is] free," Martin said.When he learned it was because service has been canceled since Dec. 30, he was frustrated there wasn't even notice at any of the stops. Malik Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Man run over by steamroller in Nottingham

—– NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning industrial accident in Perry Hall/Nottingham. At around 11:15 a.m. on January 9, a construction worker was reportedly completely run over by a steamroller in the area of Seven Courts Drive at Hoban Court (21236). There has been...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
baltimorebrew.com

By again naming Julian Jones as chair, Baltimore County Council joins him under an ethical cloud

Why would colleagues ignore the tradition of rotating the chairmanship and instead pick someone twice cited by the Inspector General for ethical lapses? [OP-ED] The Baltimore County Council is not known as a paragon of virtue, but it may have hit a new low by re-electing Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. as its chair for an unprecedented third straight year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

