Read full article on original website
Related
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition
MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility
HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm. With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
theyankeexpress.com
Webster’s Anglo Fabrics area to undergo redevelopment
The former Anglo Fabrics buildings in Webster are soon to become the focus on a major redevelopment project. Yes, it’s really happening. The former Anglo Fabrics mill buildings are on the verge of a renaissance right here in Webster. After a major clean-up effort by former owner, Chris Robert, the properties were recently sold to an investment firm of local business partners from the greater Worcester area. The plans sound fascinating and will be a definite positive for the North Village section of the town.
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Antique Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antique Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
YAHOO!
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Fire hits house on Litchfield Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — Firefighters rescued a woman from her single-family home on Litchfield Street late Sunday afternoon. The fire, reported shortly before 6 p.m., filled the house with heavy smoke. “Firefighters...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Garage fire in Longmeadow causes propane tank explosion
Longmeadow Firefighters were dispatched to Dunn Road for a reported building fire Saturday night.
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Comments / 0