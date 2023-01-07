ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition

MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility

HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm.  With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
HARDWICK, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff

WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
WORCESTER, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Webster’s Anglo Fabrics area to undergo redevelopment

The former Anglo Fabrics buildings in Webster are soon to become the focus on a major redevelopment project. Yes, it’s really happening. The former Anglo Fabrics mill buildings are on the verge of a renaissance right here in Webster. After a major clean-up effort by former owner, Chris Robert, the properties were recently sold to an investment firm of local business partners from the greater Worcester area. The plans sound fascinating and will be a definite positive for the North Village section of the town.
WEBSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YAHOO!

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
WORCESTER, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
WUPE

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy