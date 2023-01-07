Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Pacelli Boys Hockey Edges Fox Cities
Pacelli defeated Fox Cities, 5-4 in nonconference boys hockey. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Gymnasts Vault Past Lakeland, Rhinelander
Marshfield(119.325) defeated Lakeland(97.6) and Rhinelander(97.5) in gymnastics. Ashley Jaeger of Marshfield took the All-Around, Vault and Floor Exercise. Karsyn Miller of Marshfield finished first in the uneven bars and the Tigers’ Jade Scholl finished first on the balance beam. scan (1) ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Down Tomahawk
Noah Peterson and Tyler Reissman had two goals apiece as Marshfield defeated Tomahawk in nonconference boys hockey. Tanner Shortt added a goal for the Tigers. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Boys Outduel Chequamegon
Auburndale defeated Chequamegon in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 68-46. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 16, Yeske 13, Weinfurter 12, White Eagle 12, Raab 6, Scholl 5, Anderson 2, Cherney 2. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
onfocus.news
Stratford Girls Pull Away to Down Abbotsford
The Stratford girls pulled away down the stretch to claim a 48-40 Marawood Conference win. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 4, Berg, 8, Kraus 9, Linzmaier 14, Kauffman 4, Christopherson 2, Yoder 7. Abbotsford scoring: Escalera 7, Ruesch 5, Falteisek 16, Brodhagen 12. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Run Past Hudson
Marshfield defeated Holmen in boys nonconference basketbal, 62-41. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 13, Kurth 12, Hinson 22, Neve 15. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Athens Boys Bounce Abbotsford
The Athens Bluejays bounced Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 73-57. Aiden Janke led Athens with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 4, Peel 2, Wolf 8, Schaer 4, Komarek 12, Janke 16. Abbotsford stats requested, not reported. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know...
onfocus.news
Stratford Boys Pummel Abbotsford
Stratford pummelled Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Basketball, 72-35. Stratford scoring: Schueller 8, Seitz 3, Miller 2, Wrensch 30, Bruesewitz 5, Zuelke 6, Zaleski 2, Hadlock 8 Schmidt 8. Abbotsford scoring: Reis 2, Schraufnagel 2, B. Diedrich 11, Gomez 5, Bargender 6, A. Diedrich 9. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Wrestling Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18 to December 31
Marshfield Boys Wrestling took the title of OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18-December 31, collecting 159 votes. Westfield Girls Basketball finished second with 159 votes. Third place went to Neillsville Girls Basketball with 78 votes. Which top performer gets your vote as the OnFocus Team of the Week, December...
onfocus.news
Medford Boys Down Pines, Take Sole Possession of First
The Medford Raider Boys Basketball Team got a huge road win at Northland Pines 59-50. The win puts Medford in sole possession of first place. The win also leaves Medford as the last. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 26, Ty Metz added 12, Charlie Kleist added 10. Logan...
onfocus.news
Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
hubcitytimes.com
What’s old is new again
STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
onfocus.news
Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday
The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. “Help make Mr. Martin’s day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!” they said.
Comments / 0