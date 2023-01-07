ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

onfocus.news

Pacelli Boys Hockey Edges Fox Cities

Pacelli defeated Fox Cities, 5-4 in nonconference boys hockey.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Gymnasts Vault Past Lakeland, Rhinelander

Marshfield(119.325) defeated Lakeland(97.6) and Rhinelander(97.5) in gymnastics. Ashley Jaeger of Marshfield took the All-Around, Vault and Floor Exercise. Karsyn Miller of Marshfield finished first in the uneven bars and the Tigers' Jade Scholl finished first on the balance beam.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Boys Down Tomahawk

Noah Peterson and Tyler Reissman had two goals apiece as Marshfield defeated Tomahawk in nonconference boys hockey. Tanner Shortt added a goal for the Tigers.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Boys Outduel Chequamegon

Auburndale defeated Chequamegon in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 68-46. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 16, Yeske 13, Weinfurter 12, White Eagle 12, Raab 6, Scholl 5, Anderson 2, Cherney 2.
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Girls Pull Away to Down Abbotsford

The Stratford girls pulled away down the stretch to claim a 48-40 Marawood Conference win. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 4, Berg, 8, Kraus 9, Linzmaier 14, Kauffman 4, Christopherson 2, Yoder 7. Abbotsford scoring: Escalera 7, Ruesch 5, Falteisek 16, Brodhagen 12.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Boys Run Past Hudson

Marshfield defeated Holmen in boys nonconference basketbal, 62-41. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 13, Kurth 12, Hinson 22, Neve 15.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Athens Boys Bounce Abbotsford

The Athens Bluejays bounced Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 73-57. Aiden Janke led Athens with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Athens scoring: Sheahan 17, SB 4, Peel 2, Wolf 8, Schaer 4, Komarek 12, Janke 16. Abbotsford stats requested, not reported.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Boys Pummel Abbotsford

Stratford pummelled Abbotsford in Marawood Conference Basketball, 72-35. Stratford scoring: Schueller 8, Seitz 3, Miller 2, Wrensch 30, Bruesewitz 5, Zuelke 6, Zaleski 2, Hadlock 8 Schmidt 8. Abbotsford scoring: Reis 2, Schraufnagel 2, B. Diedrich 11, Gomez 5, Bargender 6, A. Diedrich 9.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Medford Boys Down Pines, Take Sole Possession of First

The Medford Raider Boys Basketball Team got a huge road win at Northland Pines 59-50. The win puts Medford in sole possession of first place. The win also leaves Medford as the last. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 26, Ty Metz added 12, Charlie Kleist added 10. Logan...
MEDFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
MOSINEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
hubcitytimes.com

What’s old is new again

STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday

The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. “Help make Mr. Martin’s day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!” they said.

