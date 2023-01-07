ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

UVA students join Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some University of Virginia students are giving their time, both academically and voluntarily. The Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad has 34 new volunteers joining the department this year, many of whom are UVA students. Having these new recruits almost doubles the rescue squad's night...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Pediatrics patient named National Champion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “This is iconic,” said Erin Chandler, the assistant director of development for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. A UVA pediatrics patient has been recognized as a Children’s Miracle Network National Champion. This is the first time any child has been...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A blood drive is coming up next week, and there are lots of open slots for people to donate. The winter Broadcasters for Blood drive will be taking place Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. The American Red Cross says there are nearly 190...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WAYNESBORO, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody

Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville City Schools vote to change names of schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools have decided to change the names of two schools after a board meeting. In October the process began by looking at the first schools that were named in Charlottesville. They review these to make sure each school’s name reflects the values of the school system today.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

WWI cabin finds home in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Two facing charges for Sunday shooting on Monticello Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maryland has been arrested for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Jose Omar Rivas Sorto was arrested at the scene and charged with felony shooting from a vehicle. The victim, identified as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Mckneely learning to 'take the parking brake off'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After his 327th win Tony Bennett said the key to his success wasn't himself but in his support staff and players. Though new to the scene one player who's shown they have what it takes to become a program leader is freshman Isaac Mckneely. From...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy