cbs19news
UVA students join Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad
LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some University of Virginia students are giving their time, both academically and voluntarily. The Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad has 34 new volunteers joining the department this year, many of whom are UVA students. Having these new recruits almost doubles the rescue squad's night...
cbs19news
UVA Pediatrics patient named National Champion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “This is iconic,” said Erin Chandler, the assistant director of development for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. A UVA pediatrics patient has been recognized as a Children’s Miracle Network National Champion. This is the first time any child has been...
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
cbs19news
Bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A blood drive is coming up next week, and there are lots of open slots for people to donate. The winter Broadcasters for Blood drive will be taking place Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel. The American Red Cross says there are nearly 190...
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
breezejmu.org
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody
Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools vote to change names of schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools have decided to change the names of two schools after a board meeting. In October the process began by looking at the first schools that were named in Charlottesville. They review these to make sure each school’s name reflects the values of the school system today.
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
cbs19news
New information, identities released in Belmont shooting Snook calls 'extra concerning'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said that anytime there's a shooting, it’s concerning to the city government. But the new details released on Monday about the Belmont neighborhood shooting made this particular incident extra worrisome to him. "That we've got somebody from Maryland being arrested...
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa floods, closes for at least 2 months
The sole federally qualified health center in Louisa County will be closed for at least two months after a flood ravaged the inside of the healthcare center.
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
cbs19news
Two facing charges for Sunday shooting on Monticello Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maryland has been arrested for a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Jose Omar Rivas Sorto was arrested at the scene and charged with felony shooting from a vehicle. The victim, identified as Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez...
Man killed in Hanover crash identified, Richmond area seeing uptick in fatal crashes
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 301 in Hanover County, during a time in which the Richmond area has seen an uptick in deadly crashes.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Surprise Snow Hits Area : Delays / Closes Schools, Causes Accidents
A bit of a surprise snow began falling Sunday evening around 6 PM in many areas close to the Blue Ridge and points east. Forecasts called for just a plain old cold rain, but just enough cold air worked in for the rain to change to snow. As temperatures rise...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
cbs19news
Mckneely learning to 'take the parking brake off'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After his 327th win Tony Bennett said the key to his success wasn't himself but in his support staff and players. Though new to the scene one player who's shown they have what it takes to become a program leader is freshman Isaac Mckneely. From...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
