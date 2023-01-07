Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Fox11online.com
Shawano Walmart disturbance leads to store evacuation, 2 arrests
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says that officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons -- including a knife and a gun -- were involved.
Fox11online.com
Appleton woman charged after alleged burglary, theft at De Pere church on Christmas
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
Fox11online.com
One arrested in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and located shell...
Fox11online.com
Domestic violence incident in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on the 100...
Fox11online.com
EMTs, school officials on importance of CPR training following Hamlin's cardiac arrest
In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls," Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more calls about training. He said the importance of...
Fox11online.com
2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh fire department responds to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Fire Department set a new record heading into the new year. For the first time in history, the department responded to over 10,000 service calls, meaning more people are needing help. The official number of calls the Oshkosh Fire Department saw in 20-22 is 10,405,...
Fox11online.com
Milwaukee runaway found after high speed chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
Fox11online.com
48-year-old Kewaunee man may face 6th OWI offense
KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 48-year-old Kewaunee man may be facing his sixth OWI offense. The man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday on County Road AB at Cherneyville Road. The trooper approached the vehicle and noted signs of impairment, arresting the man....
Fox11online.com
See a glimpse of the underwater world in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- A store in Oshkosh shows visitors what kind of bright coral and colorful fish live underwater. Sanctuary Aquatics is a pet store that welcomes people to look at and learn about what's in its tanks. The store's mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and...
Fox11online.com
Team River Runner Green Bay helping area veterans one paddle at a time
(WLUK) -- Team River Runner Green Bay is putting area veterans first. The Green Bay chapter of a national organization is helping introduce veterans and their families to the healing power of paddle sports. Team River Runner says it believes that every wounded and disabled veteran deserves the opportunity to...
Fox11online.com
Lost and found items make for a unique display at Kaukauna Public Library
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You may notice something familiar on display at the Kaukauna Public Library. The library invites the community to check out its temporary exhibit, titled, "The Museum of the Lost." It's a collection of lost and found items left behind at the library over the past year. It...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh district to decide new elementary school's name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
Fox11online.com
UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider – including a recommendation to tear down one school – as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district...
Fox11online.com
GPBD: 46 calls during Lions vs. Packers game ends in four arrests, eight ejections
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department shared their report for the Lions vs. Packers game Sunday night. Officers responded to 46 calls during the game. Four people were arrested. Eight people were ejected for various misconduct violations. GBPD also shared the arrests and ejections are a smaller...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; Neenah moves to No. 2
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a new No. 2. After Notre Dame at No. 1, Neenah has moved to No. 2, replacing Kaukauna, which suffered its first loss of the season. 'Furthermore, there are no new teams in the rankings this...
Fox11online.com
Neenah outplays Oshkosh North in FVA showdown
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Two boys basketball teams with designs on winning the Fox Valley Association title met Friday night and it didn't take long to see why Neenah has yet to lose in league play. The Rockets jumped to a 16-6 lead and outplayed Oshkosh North throughout in an impressive...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah and Xavier win in boys basketball
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in high school boys basketball saw two key conference matchups. In the Fox Valley Association, Neenah beat Oshkosh North 81-67, while in the Bay it was Xavier beating New London 61-52. Click the video for highlights.
