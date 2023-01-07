Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83, of Teutopolis, passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1939 to Joseph and Rose (Hardiek) Hutmacher at their home in rural Teutopolis. His father died in a tractor accident when he was only two years old. He was also preceded in death by his mother and his sisters, Joann Horn and Mary Willenborg.

TEUTOPOLIS, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO