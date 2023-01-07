Read full article on original website
Chamber Apprenticeship Symposium Piques Interest of Montessori Kids Universe Effingham
In September 2022, the Effingham County Chamber hosted an Apprenticeship Symposium where LWIA 23 Workforce Analyst and Apprenticeship Consultant Nate Carlson led a panel of industry leaders introducing Apprenticeships to local Effingham County businesses. Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce,...
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs to Have Early Dismissal Friday/ No School Monday
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ EARLY DISMISSAL on Friday, January 13th for school improvement. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ▪ No school Monday, January 16th, 2023 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ▪ School will RESUME on Tuesday,...
Still Time To Donate To The Illinois Deer Donation Program
Hunters still have time to donate to the program, as the 2022-2023 hunting season comes to an end on January 15! If you’re a shotgun or muzzleloader hunter in Clay, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, and Shelby counties and still have an extra tag to fill, take advantage of the late-winter season January 13-15, 2023.
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83, of Teutopolis, passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1939 to Joseph and Rose (Hardiek) Hutmacher at their home in rural Teutopolis. His father died in a tractor accident when he was only two years old. He was also preceded in death by his mother and his sisters, Joann Horn and Mary Willenborg.
Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District
CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
Effingham Unit #40 Announces Days of Early Dismissal to Parents
All Effingham Unit #40 Schools will have a half day of attendance on the following dates. Please plan accordingly. EAST SIDE PRESCHOOL WILL NOT ATTEND ON HALF DAYS. 11:35 AM Early Learning Center Kindergarten – for buses 11:45 AM Early Learning Center Kindergarten – for parent pickup 11:50 AM Effingham High School.
Benny Lee Ballard, 92
Benny Lee Ballard, 92, of Louisville, passed away at 9:45 am, Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora. Benny was born on February 1, 1930, in Clay County, Illinois the son of Clovis and Mary Geneva (Glardon) Ballard. He married Cora Jane Coombes on December 8, 1950 Charleston Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois and together they shared nearly 71 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 7, 2021.
Viola Evelyn Frey, 86
Viola Evelyn Frey, age 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Helia Healthcare of Newton, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating the life of Viola will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Newton with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Cremation rites were accorded to Mrs. Frey. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Harold “Wayne” Mingus, 80
Harold “Wayne” Mingus, 80, of Stewardson, IL, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Stewardson Cemetery with military honors by the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 of Stewardson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 and mailed to Brummerstedt Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson is assisting the family.
Local Grant Funding Available for Effingham County Child Care Providers
Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with Project CHILD will offer free Strengthening Business Practices Workshop for in-home and center child care providers on Saturdays during February. Led by Project CHILD, Recruitment and Quality Specialist, Courtney Hatcher, attendees will review their current business strategies and develop plans to strengthen...
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
Local Sports Results For Friday and Saturday January 6th and 7th
MONTICELLO DEFEATED NEWTON 80-58 AT ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN SHOOTOUT. TEUTOPOLIS DEFEATED ROCHESTER 47-35 AT BREESE CENTRAL PAWS SHOOTOUT.
Homer F. (Jack) Kasserman III, 71
Homer F. (Jack) Kasserman III passed away peacefully at his home on December 29, 2022 at the age of 71. He is survived by his brother James Ross Kasserman, nieces Kelly Kasserman Dunnavant (husband David) and Morgan Kasserman Fruit (husband Steven), grand nephews Shane Walker Dunnavant and Bennett James Fruit, grand niece Sadie Ross Dunnavant, sister-in-laws Candy Howard (husband Bill) and Linda Tatham (husband Buddy).
City Of Effingham Issues Boil Order For Austin, Eiche, And 4th
The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order for:. West Austin Street from South Park Street to South 4th Street. South 4th Street from West Eiche Avenue to West Kagay Street. And:. Eiche Avenue from South 4th Street to 208 East Eiche Avenue. The boil orders are...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive
Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Illinois shows some signs of life
Illinois football and Illinois basketball had great days simultaneously on Saturday. Be still, my heart (insert heart eyes emoji). We’ll get to the specifics of Bret Bielema finally getting the other shoe to drop with the nationally televised commitment of 4-star prep wideout Malik Elzy (Chicago Simeon). Be patient. This column is mostly good news.
