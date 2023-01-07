ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Terminal Tower lit up in Bills’ colors for Hamlin

By Cris Belle, Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland was lit up in red, white and blue in rallying support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin .

The 24-year-old is showing remarkable progress after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donate blood for a chance to win Bengals playoff tickets

The team, on Friday morning, reported that his breathing tube was out and he was able to speak to his family and care team.

He was still listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Thursday. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin has also been able to grip people’s hands.

Springfield PD updates community on multiple criminal investigations

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

