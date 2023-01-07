Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Missouri death row inmate Leonard Taylor produces new alibi in quadruple slaying
A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 has produced statements that he was 1,800 miles away when the slayings took place.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
FBI: Jump in elder fraud cases in Missouri
The FBI released it's 2021 Internet Crime Complaints report showing costly scams targeting people in Kansas, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative
The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.
KFVS12
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol leading campaign to stop human trafficking
The four corners of a wrestling ring hold more than just a battle between athletes. It also holds several people following their dreams. Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7. New details on Jefferson County sexual exploitation arrest. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at...
KMOV
Substance-involved deaths are up in St. Louis County; man shares his overdose story and road to recovery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Overdose deaths in the St. Louis region are trending down after a significant increase during the pandemic. Overall, substance-involved deaths are up compared to five years ago. According to St. Louis County’s Substance Use Action Plan, the increase in stimulant-involved deaths has increased more...
abc17news.com
Forms now available for personal marijuana cultivation
Applications to grow your own marijuana for personal use are now open to residents 21 years old and older. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened information and forms to the public Saturday as Amendment 3 guidelines continue to be rolled out. The change also joins the newly released application to have sentences for certain marijuana crimes thrown out.
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday. The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6. The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have...
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
mykdkd.com
Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer. Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder. The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
