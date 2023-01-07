ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol leading campaign to stop human trafficking

The four corners of a wrestling ring hold more than just a battle between athletes. It also holds several people following their dreams. Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7. New details on Jefferson County sexual exploitation arrest. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at...
Forms now available for personal marijuana cultivation

Applications to grow your own marijuana for personal use are now open to residents 21 years old and older. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened information and forms to the public Saturday as Amendment 3 guidelines continue to be rolled out. The change also joins the newly released application to have sentences for certain marijuana crimes thrown out.
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer. Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder. The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.
State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
