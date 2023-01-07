Read full article on original website
Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Empowerment Academy say they have received an $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation. According to a press release, that grant will be used for construction funding for the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility in Owensboro. Officials say construction...
Mayor Winnecke speaks on progress of projects and final year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has undertaken countless projects during his tenure. When he was first elected, he wanted to rebuild Roberts Park. “Certainly hope there will be activity at Roberts Park in 2023,” Mayor Winnecke. “We anticipate that we’ll have renderings of the new park entrance before long.”
Dubois Co. Republicans fill vacant Treasurer seat
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Dubois County has a new Treasurer, and his name is Craig Greulich. The county’s GOP tells us he was voted in Saturday morning by acclamation. According to GOP officials, Greulich was the only candidate at the caucus. Greulich will be finishing the term of Cathy Merkley, who resigned to accept […]
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, January 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online athttps://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Evansville citizens voice concerns over Wesselman Woods pickleball courts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Evansville City Council will be meeting to discuss a petition presented before the council to not construct the new pickleball courts in Wesselman Woods. The city council has already approved funds for many park projects, and one of those projects is the construction...
Henderson Police reflect on decades of serving community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department was feeling nostalgic this weekend as they reminisced through photographs on social media. The photographs, which were said to be taken nearly 50 years apart, depicted two HPD officers in completely different decades of service. Pictured below is Lieutenant Grover Willingham who is wearing badge #7. Grover […]
Indiana Restaurant Owner Helps Homeless Woman and Customers React to Act of Kindness
Driving around any community, you can see those homeless and living on the street, You see men, women, and sometimes children sitting near buildings, resting in parks, and walking around looking for shelter and food. So many people, especially now, are finding themselves unable to take care of the basic...
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ event raises over $200K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals Rehabilitation Center revealed the estimated amount of how much money was raised from the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” event. According to a press release, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the annual light show raised over $200,000. In the 29 years...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning from Boonville. Police say an SUV slammed into a home while the family was inside. We’re told no one was hurt on Oakdale Terrance. We’re still following that situation in Evansville where police say they detained nine people. That happened Friday night...
Plans filed for new Starbucks in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been filed to build a new Starbucks in Newburgh. They show it would be on Pointe View Drive, across the street from TownePlace Suites. This would be the second Starbucks for Newburgh. We’ve reached out to the owner for a timeline of construction and...
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Hometown Hero: Ohio County Dispatchers recognized for dedication during flooding
This week's Hometown Heroes are the voice walking you through some of the most stressful and scary situations. The beginning of 2023 brought a rollercoaster of weather for parts of the Tri-State. "Non-stop 911 calls coming in and it was quite hectic," says Tiffany Newberry, Ohio County dispatcher. Not even...
Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
