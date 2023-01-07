Read full article on original website
Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central coastal California while the entire community of Montecito was ordered evacuated Monday as residents grappled with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, for now
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has put a temporary hold on New Jersey's new legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. The judge suggested Monday that the law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights. Three members of Second Amendment rights groups...
Ex-Reading superintendent tapped for Pa. education secretary
READING, Pa. — A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, picked Khalid Mumin, the former leader of Reading schools, to join his cabinet as education secretary. After some shorter stints by former superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the Reading School District for...
Report: PA actions key to Chesapeake Bay restoration
A new report says there's hope for restoring the Chesapeake Bay — if Pennsylvania does more to meet its clean-water commitments. The 2022 State of the Bay report assesses 13 key indicators of the bay's health. It finds three declined, and three water-quality measures improved. Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science...
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
State representatives address official complaint against Frontier Communications
The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications for its failure to provide reliable service to customers, announced the OCA on Monday. Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) issued the following statement in response to the announcement:. “We are encouraged by...
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
A little snow overnight into early Monday; temperatures remain cool, but not that cold for some time
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some snow arriving late leading to a C-1” in spots. Areas to the south will have a rain/snow mix or just rain. Low: 30. MONDAY: An early rain/snow shower then clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 45. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28. FORECAST SUMMARY.
Upper Mount Bethel farm expands to include second store at former Miller's Egg Ranch site
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Farm-fresh milk, produce, animal feed and other goods have returned to a familiar site in the Slate Belt. Scooter's at Miller's, offering a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meats and other products, held a soft opening Friday at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Crews fight fire at Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a fire at a diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Jordan Parkway Diner on the 1100 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m., according to county dispatchers. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Man charged after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting Bumble date. Hear from his attorney
A Houston area man has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after holding a woman he met on a dating app captive for five days around Christmas and physically assaulting her before she escaped, according to charging documents. CNN Senior National Correspondent Ed Lavandera reports.
Wilson boys upend previously unbeaten Palmerton
EASTON, Pa. - The Wilson boys handed Palmerton their first loss of the season with a 57-52 victory on Saturday at Wilson Area High School. Shamel Gibson led the way with 22 points as the Warriors (5-6) snapped a two-game losing streak. Brayden Hosier led all scorers with 23 points for the Blue Bombers (10-1).
UPDATE: Missing woman in Lower Salford Township found safe
UDPATE: (2:30 PM. 1/7): Police say the missing 27-year-old woman was found safe and unharmed. LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - There is a heavy first responder presence in the Wrenfield Way and Church Road areas as they search for a missing white female, 27. The missing person was last seen wearing...
