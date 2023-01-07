Read full article on original website
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
seguintoday.com
Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas
(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
austinnews.net
Study finds new trigger of brain inflammation in Alzheimer's disease
San Antonio [US], January 8 (ANI): Researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) discovered that an inflammatory trigger similar to that found in viral infections is higher in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain illness. "We have identified...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KSAT 12
San Antonio has more green space than any other major Texas city, report finds
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio was recently ranked as the No. 1 city in Texas with the most green space. A report from Lawn Love ranked nearly 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. to determine which area had the highest amount of green space. San Antonio came...
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
KSAT 12
UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility — San Pedro I — officially opens
SAN ANTONIO – Monday was the day local leaders, students and community members had been waiting for — UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility, San Pedro I, officially opened. “This is awesome, I love it, it’s going to be so much fun honestly,” said UTSA student Zach Beesley....
myfoxzone.com
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
KSAT 12
Cute video from San Antonio Zoo shows porcupine paying a visit to the lions
SAN ANTONIO – Elmer the porcupine is apparently not afraid of big cats at the San Antonio Zoo. The zoo posted a video of Elmer visiting the lions on Wednesday on Facebook. The video, which can be seen in the player above, shows a lion pawing at the porcupine and following it up and down the window.
KSAT 12
Dedicate a live cockroach or rat to an ex and watch it get eaten at the San Antonio Zoo this Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Vengeful exes can rejoice — the San Antonio Zoo’s ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser has returned for another year. The fourth-annual fundraising event will begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, and go through Feb. 14. The program will allow people to purchase a live...
San Antonio residents should expect higher food prices in 2023, according to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, January 9, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s Mad Science Monday, we have delicious chicken sandwiches, Fiona goes to a kid-focused spa, and Juice Punk shows us their juices with an attitude. Crispy Boys, a new food truck shows us their golden, brown, and delicious chicken sandwiches cooked...
MedicalXpress
Inflammatory trigger a new clue in Alzheimer's
Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) today reported that an inflammatory trigger like one present during viral infections is elevated in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. "We have identified a new trigger of brain inflammation...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
