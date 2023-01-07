ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas

(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
austinnews.net

Study finds new trigger of brain inflammation in Alzheimer's disease

San Antonio [US], January 8 (ANI): Researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) discovered that an inflammatory trigger similar to that found in viral infections is higher in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain illness. "We have identified...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023

One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, January 9, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s Mad Science Monday, we have delicious chicken sandwiches, Fiona goes to a kid-focused spa, and Juice Punk shows us their juices with an attitude. Crispy Boys, a new food truck shows us their golden, brown, and delicious chicken sandwiches cooked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MedicalXpress

Inflammatory trigger a new clue in Alzheimer's

Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) today reported that an inflammatory trigger like one present during viral infections is elevated in Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. "We have identified a new trigger of brain inflammation...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

