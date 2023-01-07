Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Appears In “White/Gum” Colorway
Nike is constantly rethinking their most-beloved sneakers, and the Dunk is certainly no exception. And much like last year as well as the one before, 2023 will usher in yet another new version of the Peter Moore-designed silhouette — namely, the Dunk Low Remastered. Alongside “Olive” as well as...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
sneakernews.com
Red And Grey Swooshes Pair To Liven This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
While Drake’s NOCTA brand and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH are set to round out the 40th anniversary silhouette’s final collaborative offerings of the year, a lasting number of grade school propositions are additionally being worked into the Air Force 1’s final mix such as the titular red mini Swooshes accenting the latest “Triple-White” aesthetic for the youth.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom Freak 4 Extends A Greyscale Outfit
Asserting his dominance on a nightly basis in the paint – dropping a 42-piece against the Pelicans last night – Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 may not be the newest signature silhouette in the Beaverton-based brands’ catalog, but it continues to provide an unmatched level of candor in its storytelling motifs.
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retros
With the new year just over a week away, NIKE, Inc. has unveiled its core lineup of Air Jordan retros for Spring 2023. Given the sheer number of sneaker leakers and connected sleuths that exist across the internet, none of the 16 pairs featured on Jordan Brand’s list are a surprise, although the company confirming certain fan-favorites like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 “Black/White” and Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is welcomed by the community-at-large.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green” Gets Official Photos
Celtics fans will enjoy these. There are plenty of shoes that experiencing a resurgence right now, and one of them is the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that was forgotten about, largely because it came out after the Air Jordan 1, and right before the Air Jordan 3. Those aforementioned models are iconic, and consequently, the Jordan 2 got left behind.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
