Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ New York Pizza D’Iberville Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, February 13th, 2023, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Mississippi cannabis dispensaries still waiting for product
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Feb. 2nd, it will be one year since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law, but as of now, dispensaries still do not have a product to sell. When they do, one dispensary in Biloxi plans to be the first in the market.
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man wins $15 million in lottery scratch off
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man beat the odds and won big-time...in a scratch off!. Bryan Allen took home the top prize in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch off and walked away a much wealthier man at $15 million. He chose to take home the lump-sum amount of $13.2 million.
WLOX
Crawfish season crawling steadily into full steam
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Tis the seasons. “It’s a great time right now,” said Yul Grace, owner of Yul’s Place on the Causeway in Biloxi. “It’s crawfish and Mardi Gras right now.”. This year’s crawfish season is getting a jump start. “We normally...
WLOX
Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets
Jaguar Joe Casey was passionate about the historical Magnolia Route from the 1920’s and recreated the long-distance tour with his son years ago in a Jaguar. Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00...
WLOX
Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in Mississippi
A beloved local eatery recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the popular local eatery Rosita's Dipping Tacos celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi after working out of a food truck for the past year, according to local reports.
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
darkhorsepressnow.com
25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line
On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
Action News Jax
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
earnthenecklace.com
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
WLOX
Boil water notice lifted for Moss Point residents
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boil water notice issued by the city of Moss Point on Thursday has been lifted. The notice was issued after a water main break in the city. While it was quickly repaired and pressure was quickly restored, officials were still led to advise residents of Second Street between Grierson and Frederick as well as residents in the Kreole area to take precautionary measures.
WALA-TV FOX10
Purple, gold and yellow appear in Downtown Mobile as Mardi Gras draws near
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The official day of Mardi Gras might not be until February, but for many in the Port City, the party has already started. Purple, gold and yellow is taking over Downtown Mobile- a sure sign that Mardi Gras has made her annual stop. For one store...
WLOX
State, federal scientists begin examining dead Fin whale found on Pass Christian beach
Drying up from yesterday's showers. Today looks like a nice day with typical temperatures for January. Click and watch the forecast video for details. A little cooler Monday, tracking late-week cold front. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.8.23. Slightly cooler Monday, warmer mid-week, colder by the...
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
Mississippi Press
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
