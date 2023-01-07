ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

LG&E plans to close all 26 of its in-person offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is planning to close all of its in-person business offices. The utility provider said on its website that due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-services and "best practice among similar utilities," they will be closing all of their 26 business offices, including Kentucky Utilities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Help for those in crisis needing utility assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Office of Resilience and Community Services is making appointments for its annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP helps households that qualify with heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out. To...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Trellis Brewery to open in Smoketown building unoccupied for 40 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A new brewery is opening on a long-vacant property in the Smoketown neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Trellis Brewing is planning to open at 827 Logan St. on the Merchant’s Ice Tower property. The 7,500-square-foot building on the property was a former ice storage for the tower, said Trellis Brewing Co-founder Kyle Jahn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCPO

Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blasting remains on hold for construction at new VA hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, blasting will remain on hold until the contractor of the project has demonstrated to the government that appropriate safety measures are in place.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters

FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy