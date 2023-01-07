FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO