WLKY.com
Applications now being accepted for utility bill assistance in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you need help with your utility bills, Louisville residents can now apply for some relief. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is now accepting applications. The program covers the heating costs for residents in Jefferson County. It will cover current and past-due...
wdrb.com
LiHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville began on Monday, but appointments filled up quickly. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services spokesperson said the appointments were full within the first few hours. They are working to...
WLKY.com
Juvenile justice group could begin meeting soon, will discuss detention center funding in Louisville
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new juvenile justice workgroup that will consider funding a juvenile detention center for Louisville could meet as early as later this week, said Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens, R-Greensburg. Givens, who sponsored the senate resolution to create the group, said he intends for them...
Entrepreneurs of color graduate second class of AMPED business incubator
The Russell Technology Business Incubator graduated 36 business owners and hopes to expand in the future.
WLKY.com
Cedar Lake bourbon raffle to help adults with intellectual developmental disabilities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cedar Lake Foundation is holding its inaugural bourbon raffle. Cedar Lake is Louisville's largest provider of residential and community-based services for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities. The raffle will only have 1,000 tickets sold with 10 bourbon prize packages people can win. Amongst the packages...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization expanding women's recovery program to other parts of Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Volunteers of America is expanding its Freedom House in Louisville to other parts of the state. The announcement was made in Frankfort on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was one of the many officials on hand. Freedom House is a nationally recognized recovery program for pregnant...
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
WLKY.com
LG&E plans to close all 26 of its in-person offices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E is planning to close all of its in-person business offices. The utility provider said on its website that due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-services and "best practice among similar utilities," they will be closing all of their 26 business offices, including Kentucky Utilities.
spectrumnews1.com
Help for those in crisis needing utility assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Office of Resilience and Community Services is making appointments for its annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP helps households that qualify with heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out. To...
Wave 3
The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area. A full list of job...
Activist, former Louisville mayoral candidate to run for vacant Metro Council seat
Prominent Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright announced Sunday that she plans to put herself in the running to replace District 3’s Keisha Dorsey on Metro Council.
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
WLKY.com
Looking ahead: Big constructions projects in Louisville that will be completed in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Louisville Business Firsthas rounded up a list of several highly anticipated Louisville projects that are slated to be be complete in 2023. Louisville's first Publix. The first Louisville Publix location broke ground in June of last year. Located at the corner of 2500 Terra...
WLKY.com
Trellis Brewery to open in Smoketown building unoccupied for 40 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A new brewery is opening on a long-vacant property in the Smoketown neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Trellis Brewing is planning to open at 827 Logan St. on the Merchant’s Ice Tower property. The 7,500-square-foot building on the property was a former ice storage for the tower, said Trellis Brewing Co-founder Kyle Jahn.
WLKY.com
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
WCPO
Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
wdrb.com
Blasting remains on hold for construction at new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, blasting will remain on hold until the contractor of the project has demonstrated to the government that appropriate safety measures are in place.
Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters
FRANKFORT, Ky. – In what may be the largest political contribution ever given to a political party in Kentucky, the drug maker Pfizer Inc. gave $1 million last month to the building fund of the Republican Party of Kentucky. A report filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund last week with the Kentucky Registry […] The post Pfizer gives $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand its headquarters appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
WLKY.com
2,200 of the nations best fencers meet in Louisville for USA Fencing North American Cup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The country's best fencers competed in Louisville over the weekend in the USA Fencing North American Cup. The event, hosted at the Kentucky International Convention Center, had 2,200 athletes competing in over 46 different events. "We have fencers from a very young age, I believe 12...
