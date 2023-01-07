Seal Beach Pier temporarily closes due to storm damage

The Seal Beach Pier has closed temporarily due to damage following high surf and wind conditions Thursday night, the Seal Beach Police Department has announced.

As Seal Beach personnel monitored and prepared for the storm that moved through the state this week, the decision was made to temporarily close the Seal Beach Pier at 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a Seal Beach Police Department tweet.

Overnight, a portion of the pier became damaged, including the boat ramp used by oil platform workers, according to a statement.

The pier will remain closed until it has been repaired and deemed safe for use, said police.

City personnel will determine the extent of the pier damage and continue to monitor any upcoming weather events, according to officials.

