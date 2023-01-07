ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Seal Beach Pier temporarily closes due to storm damage

By Tess Kazenoff
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The Seal Beach Pier has closed temporarily due to damage following high surf and wind conditions Thursday night, the Seal Beach Police Department has announced.

As Seal Beach personnel monitored and prepared for the storm that moved through the state this week, the decision was made to temporarily close the Seal Beach Pier at 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a Seal Beach Police Department tweet.

Overnight, a portion of the pier became damaged, including the boat ramp used by oil platform workers, according to a statement.

The pier will remain closed until it has been repaired and deemed safe for use, said police.

City personnel will determine the extent of the pier damage and continue to monitor any upcoming weather events, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47exu3_0k6JHTXv00

Crews work on the Seal Beach Pier after it was damaged during the recent winter storm Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The post Seal Beach Pier temporarily closes due to storm damage appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Mudflow alert issued for Duarte, evacuation warnings for Lake Hughes, Kings Canyon as heavy rain comes

Heavy rain due to a strong storm sweeping through Southern California is prompting officials to issue a mudflow alert Monday for parts of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Public Works issued a phase 2 mudflow alert for the Fish Fire area as weather reports show heavy rain will be coming to Durate. It will begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last until Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Fish Fire area will be under Yellow Alert Level starting Monday at 4 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road, which is approximately 25 homes, are directed by public works to follow rain-related parking restrictions in effect. The areas included are on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue. An evacuation warning was issued Monday for residents in the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon areas due to the threat of mud and debris flow in recent burn areas. Residents are being urged to prepare for possible mandatory evacuation orders that could be issued Monday through Tuesday.Neighbors are also encouraged to monitor weather conditions on the public works website. 
DUARTE, CA
CBS LA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA as residents brace for storm

A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County through Friday as wind chills are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, experts warned Sunday. The alert is expected to take effect for Antelope Valley, and in particular, Lancaster, on Tuesday through Friday. It will also remain in effect for Mount Wilson starting Wednesday onward. According to Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities or other special medical needs are most vulnerable. "There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," said Davis. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight, and take shelter during peak cold times. For information on the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's Winter Shelter Program, visit www.lahsa.org or call 2-1-1.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Affect for all LA County Beaches

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officers are cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas […] The post Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Affect for all LA County Beaches appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover shuts down Beverly Center intersection

A street takeover blocked the intersection of La Cienega Blvd. and West 3rd Street in Beverly Grove just outside the Beverly Center Saturday night.A crowd of about 500 people gathered in the middle of the intersection following a vehicle reportedly doing "donuts" in the roadway. People quickly scattered when police arrived.There was a report of shots fired and a victim down around the scene at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers did not find anyone injured.Officers did find an object on fire, possibly a Christmas tree, but the flames were quickly put out. No arrests were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Chilly to Freezing Weather to Unfold in Los Angeles This Week; People Advised to Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Colder Temperatures

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of Los Angeles could expect winter-chill air and freezing weather conditions this week. In addition, the weather report warned people of prolonged exposure to colder temperatures. The weather in California and nearby communities are being battered by persistent bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm

Sandbags for impacted residents will continue to be available at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at the Claremont Lot at 54th Place and Ocean Boulevard. The Fire Department can also drop off sandbags at homes that need further assistance. The post Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Propane tanker trailer overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - No injuries were reported after a big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on the transition road from the 110 Freeway to the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, snarling traffic in the area. California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash was reported just before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

3 Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Fantastic Cafe | Torrance

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 11:00 p.m. LOCATION: Fantastic Cafe, 20305 S Western Ave CITY: Torrance DETAILS: Sometime around 11::00 p.m. Torrance Fire responded to an oven fire at Fantastic Cafe. Units were initially cleared, but were requested back. The fire spread through the roof prompting firefighters to request a 3 alarm response. The fire was mostly knocked down around 12 a.m. No Injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
TORRANCE, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure

A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
PASADENA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy