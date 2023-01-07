Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Dutch Fork student named 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands high school student is being recognized by Gatorade. Jarvis Green is the 2022-2023 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year. Green is a student at Dutch For High School. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field. He is the first player to be chosen from the high school and is eligible to be considered for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced in Jan.
fortmillprepsports.com
Falcons have two winners at Bearcat Invitational; Copperheads place three
ROCK HILL – The Nation Ford Falcons came away from the Bearcat Invitational wrestling tournament with two champions. Mitchell Ladamus (132) and Clayton Rygol (220) each won their respective weight classes at the two-day tournament held at Rock Hill High School, coming away Saturday with championships. The Falcons had...
Monroe, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Monroe. The Albemarle High School basketball team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The Albemarle High School basketball team will have a game with Union Academy Charter School on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day Captures Rock Hill’s 3rd Class Campbell on the USS Nimitz
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – US Navy 3rd Class Ke’audre Campbell, from Rock Hill is aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz conducting routine operations. We always enjoy getting update on our tri-county military members. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo...
cn2.com
Ready to Laugh? Fort Mill Playhouse Planning Funny Fundraiser!
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Playhouse is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will help raise money and spirits. The Laugh Lab event is set for this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. Click below for tickets and watch video to learn more! Laurabree Monday sits down with longtime Board President Martha Ferguson and fellow Board Member Kelsey Marshall.
charlottemagazine.com
Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone
At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
macaronikid.com
Celebree School Fort Mill-Patricia Lane Welcomes YOU Jan 16-20
At Celebree School of Fort Mill-Patricia Lane we Protect, Educate, and Nurture children in a stimulating and positive environment. Our professional and dedicated team supports children in developing positive social skills through purposeful play. Because research supports that 90% of a child’s brain develops before the age of 5, we believe our role during these formative years is to build the foundation for a promising life-long relationship with learning and social emotional growth.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
cn2.com
New Traffic Pattern in Fort Mill Designed to Alleviate Backup
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re driving in or out of Fort Mill you may notice a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in the Town. Officials say the new intersection has been created to help alleviate backups for...
Supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with […]
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
qcnews.com
Fort Mill bypass opening goes off with a few hitches
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cones, cones, and more cones. Drivers hoped these were a thing of the past as the new $8.5 million bypass from Fort Mill Parkway to Spratt Street opened on Friday. Instead, they ran into stand-still traffic. Some drivers say they sat for...
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her latest […]
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
No one hurt after school bus involved in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning along the Plaza near Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte. A Channel 9 crew could see the bus with heavy frontend damage in the middle of the road and a pickup truck being towed off with heavy damage as well.
Cleveland County woman wins lottery again, following $1M win months earlier
SHELBY, N.C. — A Cleveland County woman is counting her blessings and dollars after winning $2 million from a scratch-off months after another scratch-off sent her home with $1 million. Kenya Sloan, 41, of Shelby bought her second lucky ticket from Esha Food Mart in October. Sloan said this...
country1037fm.com
Our Cpt Jim Has Covid And So Do Thousands In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
We got the text from Cpt Jim on Sunday, he wasn’t feeling well and he was wondering how we were. As the day went on, he was getting worse. Our Cpt Jim has covid and so do many others in Mecklenburg County. With his full permission he wanted me to pass along to be careful out there.
