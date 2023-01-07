ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Ready to Laugh? Fort Mill Playhouse Planning Funny Fundraiser!

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Playhouse is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will help raise money and spirits. The Laugh Lab event is set for this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. Click below for tickets and watch video to learn more! Laurabree Monday sits down with longtime Board President Martha Ferguson and fellow Board Member Kelsey Marshall.
FORT MILL, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone

At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family

There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
ROCK HILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939

LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
ROCK HILL, SC

