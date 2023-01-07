There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!

