FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
country1037fm.com
Our Cpt Jim Has Covid And So Do Thousands In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
We got the text from Cpt Jim on Sunday, he wasn’t feeling well and he was wondering how we were. As the day went on, he was getting worse. Our Cpt Jim has covid and so do many others in Mecklenburg County. With his full permission he wanted me to pass along to be careful out there.
cn2.com
“The Power House” Development Brings New Life to Rock Hill’s Textile History
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Power House, a development in the heart of University Center in Rock Hill that will offer luxury apartments, a brewery, upscale steak restaurant, a food hall and so much more. Located on the grounds of what used to be...
cn2.com
CN2 News – Luxury Apartments, New Intersection, GoFundMe Organized and more.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Power House, a development in the heart of University Center in Rock Hill that will offer luxury apartments, a brewery, upscale steak restaurant, a food hall and so much more. The loss of one hero is still being felt...
Two Upstate counties rank among worst in the state for human trafficking
Two Upstate counties are listed among the worst statewide for human trafficking. On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on Human trafficking.
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
cn2.com
New Traffic Pattern in Fort Mill Designed to Alleviate Backup
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re driving in or out of Fort Mill you may notice a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in the Town. Officials say the new intersection has been created to help alleviate backups for...
cn2.com
Catawba Regional Forum Covers Where Workers are Going and Why so Many Jobs are Vacant
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to new figures out on this Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 223,000 jobs in the month of December, but everywhere you look everyone is hiring which raises the question, where are the workers?. That question was the...
Charlotte Stories
Discovery Place Planning Massive Adults-Only Exhibit This Month – Top Secret: License To Spy
Charlotte’s favorite adults-only science event is coming back to the Discovery Place this year. Science on the Rocks will be returning on Friday, January 27, from 6:00–10:00 p.m. with a special sneak preview of the featured exhibition Top Secret: License to Spy before it opens to the public on Saturday.
cn2.com
Ready to Laugh? Fort Mill Playhouse Planning Funny Fundraiser!
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Playhouse is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will help raise money and spirits. The Laugh Lab event is set for this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. Click below for tickets and watch video to learn more! Laurabree Monday sits down with longtime Board President Martha Ferguson and fellow Board Member Kelsey Marshall.
charlottemagazine.com
Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone
At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
13,000+ Union Power customers without power near Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage was reported affecting thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The company reported the cause of the outage was due to a loss of delivery from Duke Energy that fed several of the local substations in Stanly and […]
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day Captures Rock Hill’s 3rd Class Campbell on the USS Nimitz
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – US Navy 3rd Class Ke’audre Campbell, from Rock Hill is aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz conducting routine operations. We always enjoy getting update on our tri-county military members. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo...
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
cn2.com
Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
