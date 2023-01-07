TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says the murders happened in a building behind the trailer where Culkins lived.

On Friday evening, loved ones of the victims placed flowers in the fence around the property where the two were shot to death.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies were still collecting evidence on Friday.

The Sheriff’s office says Culkins’ family did not hear the gunshots but that it was the dogs’ barking that caused one of the Culkins’ family members to look for her – finding her body and the body of McElfresh somewhere between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Deputies also say Culkins’ family last saw her about an hour before the murders.

They don’t have a suspect yet but they are investigating the activities of the victims before they were killed.

Casey Roebuck is the public information officer for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. “They’re still a lot of variables we’re looking at to help up pin down who did this,” she said, “But, we have a lot of really good information and really good evidence.”

Even with that evidence, the Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the tips hotline at (918) 596-8836. “People with first-hand knowledge of the crime are invaluable and we encourage them to come forward and talk to us,” she said.

Deputies will investigate everything they can about the victims as they search for their killer or killers – including their histories.

FOX23 found that Tiffany Sheets has been convicted of some drug-related charges and was sentenced to 6 years in prison. Culkins leaves behind a husband and at least one daughter.

McElfresh had a wife and he also owned the property adjacent to where the murders took place. He also leaves behind a daughter.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.