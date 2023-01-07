ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

The Dodgers are reportedly cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, recently cleared to resume career following alleged sexual misconduct.

With his being designated for assignment, Bauer will now be free to sign with any team.

Bauer was reinstated on Dec. 22 after serving a 194 game suspension — the longest in MLB history.

Bauer was suspended in April for allegations of sexual assault . His two-year suspension is the longest ever doled out by MLB's administration. The allegations were first made in July 2021, after a San Diego woman came forward to accuse Bauer of violent sexual encounters.

More to come.

