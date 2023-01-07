Read full article on original website
Doris Ann Unger obituary 1936~2023
Doris Ann Unger, 86, of Mercersburg, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 9, 1936 in Little Cove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Yeakle) and Peter Shives. A 1954 graduate of Mercersburg High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the...
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023
Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023
Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023
Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
James E “Jim” Leitzel obituary 1957~2022
James E “Jim” Leitzel, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on December 29th, 2022 at his home. Jim was born August 7th, 1957 in Newburg, PA. to Charles and Janet Leitzel. He graduated from Shippensburg High and Franklin County Vo-Tech. He never married, remaining a sworn bachelor his entire life.
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
Jack Dwane Kennedy obituary 1940~2023
Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy.
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Family amusement center in Franklin County won't close after all
Cluggy's will play on, under new management. Brian and Melissa Bentzen will take over running the family amusement center in Chambersburg starting Feb. 1, according to a post on Cluggy's Facebook page. Cluggy's had been set to close on Jan. 29. Owners John and Mary McGough announced in early December...
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
